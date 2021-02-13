QUEEN's ROGER TAYLOR Urges Britons To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

QUEEN drummer Roger Taylor has urged fellow Britons to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying those who choose to not receive the shot should not "expect the services" of United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS).

Earlier today (Saturday, February 13), the 71-year-old musician took to his Instagram to write: "As they become available, everyone should have a vaccine. Those who refuse to have a vaccine and subsequently become ill from Covid, thereby putting other lives at risk, cannot expect the services of the glorious and under pressure NHS. PLEASE have a vaccine."

According to BBC News, more than 14 million people in the U.K. have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A quarter of U.K. adults have already received one dose, including around nine in 10 over-70s.

Overall uptake of the vaccine has been high, with a 93% take-up rate among the over-75s in England, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll showed almost a third of U.S. adults are undecided on whether they'll get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll, released Friday, found that 31 percent of adults are going to "wait until it has been available for a while to see how it is working for other people" before receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

America's two main vaccines have shown 95% efficacy against the coronavirus.

As of late January, the CDC discovered that only 11 per 1 million people experienced severe reactions from the Pfizer vaccine, and only 2.5 per 1 million people who received the Moderna dose.

