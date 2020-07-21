QUEEN's 'Greatest Hits' Spends 55 Weeks At No. 1 On Billboard's Catalog Albums Chart

According to Billboard, QUEEN's "Greatest Hits" has spent 55 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Catalog Albums chart.

The Catalog Albums chart ranks the most popular catalog albums of the week in the U.S. Catalog albums are generally titles that are at least 18 months old — or holiday albums in their second holiday season.

Only one album has spent more time at No. 1 on Billboard's Catalog Albums chart, BOB MARLEY & THE WAILERS' "Legend", which has topped the chart for 126 weeks.

Billboard's Catalog Albums chart was introduced in May 1991.

Earlier in the month, it was announced that the 1981 "Greatest Hits" compilation had become the third LP ever to surpass 900 weeks on the U.K.'s official album chart.

Back in 2014, QUEEN broke U.K. chart records after surpassing the six-million-sales milestone with "Greatest Hits" album. Britain's best-selling album of all time, a staggering one in three British families (or one in four British households) owns a copy of the iconic act's original best-of collection featuring such classic tracks as "We Will Rock You", "Another One Bites The Dust" and their top-selling hit "Bohemian Rhapsody".

A true, enduring classic, the British public continue to buy QUEEN's "Greatest Hits" in their droves; some 39 years after its original release, the album regularly sells several thousand copies per week, particularly around the Christmas gifting period, a trusted stocking filler for British music fans.

QUEEN's follow-up, "Greatest Hits II", which was released in October 1991 — a month before lead singer Freddie Mercury's untimely death — has reportedly sold more around four million copies in the U.K.