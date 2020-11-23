QUEEN's 'Greatest Hits' Lands In Billboard Top 10 For First Time

For the first time since its release in 1981 and after a jaw-dropping 412 weeks on the chart, QUEEN's landmark "Greatest Hits" compilation has hit the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, rocketing from No. 36 to No. 8. Its previous peak was No. 11, which it hit in 1992. The nine-times-platinum-selling career-spanning collection also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart with the second-largest sales week of 2020 for any vinyl release.

Spanning QUEEN's triumphant first act, "Greatest Hits" includes some of the world's most iconic rock songs, including the stadium-sized symphonic chart-topper "Bohemian Rhapsody", the most-streamed song of the 20th century around the globe and the most-streamed classic rock song of all time. Other gems featured on this compendium include the roof-raising "We Are The Champions", the crowd-rousing "We Will Rock You", the tongue-in-cheek "Fat Bottomed Girls", the stomp-stomp-stomp late-'70s-disco-inspired "Another One Bites The Dust", to the finger-snapping jukebox retro-rock homage "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and the soaring, impassioned, gospel-tinged "Somebody To Love".

QUEEN recently teamed with Target and Walmart for two separate "Greatest Hits" vinyl exclusives, both being two-disc LPs, 180-gram, with fans having a choice between ruby blend marble vinyl or red and white-colored vinyl.

In an era dominated by hip-hop and pop, QUEEN is bigger than ever with a timeless appeal and a new generation of fans. Their recently released live album, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT "Live Around The World", shot to No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official albums chart, their first time topping that chart since 1995's "Made In Heaven".

"Greatest Hits" marks the ninth top 10 album for QUEEN, joining the "Bohemian Rhapsody" soundtrack (No. 2 in 2019), "Greatest Hits I, II & III: The Platinum Collection" (No. 6, 2019), "Classic Queen" (No. 4, 1992), "The Game" (No. 1, 1980), "Jazz" (No. 6, 1979), "News Of The World" (No. 3, 1978), "A Day At The Races" (No. 5, 1977) and "A Night At The Opera" (No. 4, 1976). This past Saturday marked the 45th anniversary of the release of "A Night At The Opera".

QUEEN's "Greatest Hits" remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.K.

