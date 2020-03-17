QUEEN's BRIAN MAY: 'Why We Must Take Extreme Measures Now' To Slow Coronavirus

QUEEN guitarist Brian May has urged the public to take seriously the threat of coronavirus and change behaviors to slow its spread.
On Monday (March 16), May took to his Instagram to share a Medium.com article warning about the risk of inaction in response to the pandemic, and he included the following message:
"I feel this might be THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I EVER POSTED.
"There is so much false information out there - people saying the CoronaVirus is not a threat - even that it doesn't exist. And our own Government has failed to act promptly, acting on catastrophically bad advice, which will eventually be the cause of thousands of deaths.
"It's too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain - but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago.
"ISOLATE - minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero. The more interactions you have, the more chance you have of bringing the virus in to threaten your family. The less people you meet up with, the better the chance of saving yourself and your family, and the greater chance we will have to limit the damage this awful plague will do.
"PLEASE READ the article these screen shots come from. It will take you 30 minutes or so to absorb it - but at the end you will truly understand why we must take extreme measures NOW. Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future.
"THE LINK IS IN MY BIO. Do it, please - and forward it to all your friends and family. This could save countless lives.
"My God - I am praying that [U.K. Prime Minister] Boris [Johnson] will read it - and throw his advisors out the door. Extreme Action is needed - delaying is shite. And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake. Bri"
There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.
Officials have made it clear that the elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, with at least 25 deaths linked to one nursing home in Washington.
In Italy, which has one of the oldest populations in the world, one hundred percent of the people who have died have been over 60, and the vast majority over 80.
According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
View this post on Instagram
I feel this might be THE MOST IMPORTANT THING I EVER POSTED. There is so much false information out there - people saying the CoronaVirus is not a threat - even that it doesn’t exist. And our own Government has failed to act promptly, acting on catastrophically bad advice, which will eventually be the cause of thousands of deaths. It’s too late to contain the CoronaVirus in Britain - but we CAN still save some of the lives of our dear ones by doing NOW what we should have done 3 weeks ago. ISOLATE - minimise our social contacts. Minimise them, if possible, to almost zero. The more interactions you have, the more chance you have of bringing the virus in to threaten your family. The less people you meet up with, the better the chance of saving yourself and your family, and the greater chance we will have to limit the damage this awful plague will do. PLEASE READ the article these screen shots come from. It will take you 30 minutes or so to absorb it - but at the end you will truly understand why we must take extreme measures NOW. Do not confuse this with panicking. It is simply taking the measures we need to adopt to protect ourselves from a Hellish future. THE LINK IS IN MY BIO. Do it, please - and forward it to all your friends and family. This could save countless lives. My God - I am praying that Boris will read it - and throw his advisors out the door. Extreme Action is needed - delaying is shite. And please, politicians, stop talking about the economy, just for a moment. A million lives are at stake. Bri
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).