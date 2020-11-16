QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Was 'Shocked' 70 Million Americans Voted For DONALD TRUMP In 2020 Presidential Election

QUEEN's Brian May has expressed his "shock" at the fact that 70 million Americans voted for Donald Trump after he "constantly lied and bullied and cheated and made a complete disgrace of himself" in his term as the country's 45th president.

The presidential race ended with a victory for Joe Biden with 306 electoral votes. Biden had received nearly 79 million votes across America — the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history — compared to 73.1 million votes for Trump.

On Sunday, May took to his social media to post a video dubbed "On The Need For Truth" in which he said: "Looking at America, I feel an amazing of bewilderment. And I've spent a lot of time in the States, so I have a little bit of understanding — not enough understanding to make me even have a clue what happened in this recent election.

"It seems to me there are good people on both sides — this is indisputable. Between Republicans and Democrats, there's enormous polarization, and the country is split down the two, and not in a very amicable way. But there are definitely good people on both sides, and I don't think anyone can dispute that. And the other indisputable thing is there's a lot of skullduggery going on, because given the same set of facts, if those facts are agreed, I think most human beings would come to the same kind of conclusion.

"The conclusion that I've come to is that we must be given different sets of facts according to where we reside and what information we tune in to," he continued. "Now, this has been already suggested in this very interesting film called 'Social Dilemma'. The theory is that once we express an opinion, we are fed the information that we want to hear and so we get more and more polarized.

"To us over here [in the United Kingdom], almost to a man, we were shocked that almost half of America could look at what Donald Trump has done over the last four years and like it and actually want more of it. I mean, to us, it's almost impossible to understand that. And this is where you guys can start to hate me. But what I'm telling you is based on the information that we have been fed, that was an inescapable conclusion. It seemed, from the way it was painted and the media that we tune in to, that the man constantly lied and bullied and cheated and made a complete disgrace of himself. But still, 70 million people went, 'Okay, he's a good man.'

"Now, that can only be the case if the information which we had is wrong, or the information which you guys who voted for Mr. Trump [had] is wrong," May added. "Somewhere there must be some truth; somewhere there must be an absolute truth, surely. And I haven't actually seen the information which leads to the conclusion that Donald Trump is a good man, and I would like to see it — I really would — because what we're getting is none of that.

"I'm prepared to look at the fact that we're wrong. It could well be so, if we are actually somehow being fed false information. We think it's impartial — we have the BBC, we have our newspapers, et cetera. But I don't know."

May went on to suggest the formation of a committee of fact-checkers to verify claims made by politicians and pundits during stump speeches and press briefings.

"My thought is, wouldn't it be interesting to set up a board, a commission, of people on both sides of the gulf — some good Republicans, some good Democrats, perhaps people that everyone agrees are decent people, or at least the majority of people agree on that," he said. "You put them together, and maybe some people who are not committed either way. And maybe some people who are not committed either way. Maybe some people outside the U.S. who can take an impartial way, because they are actually not anchored to any political party.

"So you set up these people, a board of I don't how many people — 20 people — and they go on a mission. And the mission is to find out the truth, to evaluate all these claims that are made both for and against Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden and find out what the truth actually is. I wonder if that would make a difference. I wonder if it would start to heal the gulf, the dreadful split which is paralyzing America. And it's not so different in this country [United Kingdom]; there is a gulf here too. But I think this would be a good place to start. So I would like to see somebody put that commission together — the truth commission. And let's find out what's actually been happening. Let's find out why we have such radically different views, and some people see a great man and some people see a very bad man. I wanna know. And I think a lot of people would like to know. I would like the truth to be somehow sealed in a bottle and put somewhere safe so that we can always refer to it."

More than a week after major news networks declared Biden the nation's president-elect, Trump still refuses to concede the election, citing baseless allegations of voter fraud.

On Sunday, Trump for the first time acknowledged Biden's victory while continuing to falsely blame his loss on a string of conspiracy theories.

