QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Undergoes Eye Surgery

QUEEN guitarist Brian May underwent eye surgery this afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the 73-year-old musician took to his Instagram to share a mirror selfie for his 2.8 million followers, showing himself in his facemask and hospital gown. He wrote in an accompanying caption: "One Vision ! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery.
"I'm in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day's work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."
After the operation, he returned to the platform, sharing a new mirror selfie showing himself with a bandage over his left eye. He wrote: "And .... all done !! I really didn't feel a thing. It was all done with local anaesthetic and a tiny bit of sedation - So I was conscious throughout the whole thing - and fascinated by this amazing procedure. Only about 20 mins.
"The patch stays on until tomorrow morning. It's an iPatch ! So obviously I’ll soon have to take it off and put it back on again. Big thanks to my eye surgeon the brilliant Robin Hamilton, and my anaesthetist Con, and all the lovely folks at the London Clinic who have taken care of me so kindly."
May's eye surgery came after several health scares in 2020, including a heart attack, a stomach hemorrhage and other complications.
Last October, the guitarist told The Express that he thought coronavirus was to blame for his terrifying health ordeal because he was "the fittest person on that last QUEEN tour we did” and "didn't tick any of the boxes to get a heart attack."
"I have one theory, which is: I'm conscious that I had a pretty bad cough most of the way through that tour. And some of the time I felt pretty grim and I thought I was just feeling tired," he said at the time.
"I think it's possible that I had the COVID virus early on in the tour of Korea, Japan and Australia in January [of 2020], and got through it, but it's thickened the blood, which apparently it does, and that could have been the trigger that gave me the heart attack," he continued.
"I thought it was too early to get it [COVID] but the evidence now seems to be that the virus was around," May added.
