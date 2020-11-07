QUEEN's BRIAN MAY: The Rest Of The World Is 'Rejoicing' In The Fact That It Is Getting Its 'Best Friend Back, Our Friend America'

QUEEN's Brian May has reacted to the news that Joe Biden has become the new president of the United States, saying the rest of the world is "rejoicing" in the fact that it is getting its "best friend back — our friend America."
Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania's 20 electors, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.
Earlier today, May shared a BBC News headline about Biden winning the election, and he included the following message: "Congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden and trailblazer Kamala Harris !!!
"It's been hard for me to stay silent over the last few days, weeks, months, but I felt it would be wrong to interfere in even the smallest way in the politics of another country. But there is a part of me that will always be rooted in the USA - I love America and have felt profound pain watching its freedoms and decency being eroded. I can now finally speak up.
"I feel massive joy - I see this is a victory for the people by the people - and hopefully just in time to make it possible to start to heal the terrible damage that has been done to the American Nation and its standing in the World in recent times," he continued.
"I'm thrilled for my dear American friends, that they have taken this step to reclaim compassion, justice, truth, accountability, and dignity.
"I'm well aware that America is split as to whether Trump as a president was a Champ or a Chump. But what you guys will discover over the next few weeks is that the rest of the world was NOT split. The whole world, like me, is rejoicing with you at this moment - feeling that we are getting our best friend back - our friend America.
"Yes - I will pray for unity and decent debate, with some great Rebublicans sharing the work load in the new regime. And - Yes - at last - the United States of America can again be Champions of the World !!!"
Prior to becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.
Before Biden's win was made official, Trump was seen arriving at his golf course in Virginia Saturday. He later tweeted several unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud and irregularities, writing: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"
Following Biden's win, Trump issued a statement saying: "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.
"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump added.
Several legal analysts have told CNN that the series of lawsuits the Trump campaign has announced in multiple states amount to longshot legal arguments focusing on thin claims or affecting such a small portion of votes that they wouldn't decide the presidential election.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden and trailblazer Kamala Harris !!! It’s been hard for me to stay silent over the last few days, weeks, months, but I felt it would be wrong to interfere in even the smallest way in the politics of another country. But there is a part of me that will always be rooted in the USA - I love America and have felt profound pain watching its freedoms and decency being eroded. I can now finally speak up. I feel massive joy - I see this is a victory for the people by the people - and hopefully just in time to make it possible to start to heal the terrible damage that has been done to the American Nation and its standing in the World in recent times. I’m thrilled for my dear American friends, that they have taken this step to reclaim compassion, justice, truth, accountability, and dignity. I’m well aware that America is split as to whether Trump as a president was a Champ or a Chump. But what you guys will discover over the next few weeks is that the rest of the world was NOT split. The whole world, like me, is rejoicing with you at this moment - feeling that we are getting our best friend back - our friend America. Yes - I will pray for unity and decent debate, with some great Rebublicans sharing the work load in the new regime. And - Yes - at last - the United States of America can again be Champions of the World !!! Bri
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).