QUEEN's BRIAN MAY: The Rest Of The World Is 'Rejoicing' In The Fact That It Is Getting Its 'Best Friend Back, Our Friend America'

QUEEN's Brian May has reacted to the news that Joe Biden has become the new president of the United States, saying the rest of the world is "rejoicing" in the fact that it is getting its "best friend back — our friend America."

Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania's 20 electors, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.

Earlier today, May shared a BBC News headline about Biden winning the election, and he included the following message: "Congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden and trailblazer Kamala Harris !!!

"It's been hard for me to stay silent over the last few days, weeks, months, but I felt it would be wrong to interfere in even the smallest way in the politics of another country. But there is a part of me that will always be rooted in the USA - I love America and have felt profound pain watching its freedoms and decency being eroded. I can now finally speak up.

"I feel massive joy - I see this is a victory for the people by the people - and hopefully just in time to make it possible to start to heal the terrible damage that has been done to the American Nation and its standing in the World in recent times," he continued.

"I'm thrilled for my dear American friends, that they have taken this step to reclaim compassion, justice, truth, accountability, and dignity.

"I'm well aware that America is split as to whether Trump as a president was a Champ or a Chump. But what you guys will discover over the next few weeks is that the rest of the world was NOT split. The whole world, like me, is rejoicing with you at this moment - feeling that we are getting our best friend back - our friend America.

"Yes - I will pray for unity and decent debate, with some great Rebublicans sharing the work load in the new regime. And - Yes - at last - the United States of America can again be Champions of the World !!!"

Prior to becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

Before Biden's win was made official, Trump was seen arriving at his golf course in Virginia Saturday. He later tweeted several unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud and irregularities, writing: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"

Following Biden's win, Trump issued a statement saying: "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump added.

Several legal analysts have told CNN that the series of lawsuits the Trump campaign has announced in multiple states amount to longshot legal arguments focusing on thin claims or affecting such a small portion of votes that they wouldn't decide the presidential election.

