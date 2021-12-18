QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'The Shocking Day Finally Came For Me'

QUEEN guitarist Brian May tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old musician shared the news in an Instagram post, where he included a photo of his positive test result.

He wrote in an accompanying message: "Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes - definitely NO sympathy please - it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love – Bri".

May, who lives in London, had in the past attacked U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, telling The Independent: "I think it would have been impossible for anyone to make worse decisions than Boris. At every point he did too little too late. Hundreds, if not thousands, of our relatives died because of bad advice and because of the bad decisions that Boris made with [former health secretary Matt] Hancock and those other people."

He continued: "If [Johnson] had taken the precautions of shutting down the borders a year earlier, we wouldn't have been in the situation we were. And the fact that he's willing to trade lives quite openly for economic gain, I find horrific... completely unacceptable."

May compared it to "Winston Churchill going out in his garden and seeing the plans overhead and the bodies and going 'the bombs are dropping! The bombs are dropping! Should we hide? No, actually let's think of the economic consequences of hiding...'"

According to the BBC, the U.K.'s daily coronavirus cases record was broken for a third consecutive day on Friday, with another 93,000 reported.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said Friday's 26,000 new cases were having an impact on staff absences in the city's emergency services.

