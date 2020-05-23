QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Says Agonizing 'Nerve Pain' Came To Inhabit His Body About Three Weeks Ago

QUEEN guitarist Brian May says that he is recovering from agonizing nerve pain which "inhabited" his body less than a month ago.
Earlier today (Saturday, May 23), May posted an Instagram video of him sitting outdoors, and he included the following message: "I've got some great help with pain management and rehabilitation. Today I can sit and potter slowly around holding on to things with almost no pain.
"It's incredible what real pain does to you. I've always been a bit of a big shot about my tolerance to pain levels - like not getting Novocaine jabs at the dentist or whatever - But this nerve pain which came to inhabit my body about three weeks ago - no, it wasn't a glute thing after all - has paralysed my brain. I felt it took over my personality. I woke up feeling that somehow the pain WAS me, and I was struggling to get back in my body. And I did give in and take the heavy duty painkillers, and in the end I was in a nightmare world. The only thing to do was kick it all and come out. But I could only do that because I got some great physio help and some osteopathy.
"I'll tell you the whole story sometime, but for now ... happy weekend - I hope everyone of you can find a spot to enjoy the life-giving sunshine. Bri"
Earlier in the month, May said that he ended up in hospital after injuring his buttocks during an incident in his garden. May did not reveal how he had injured himself, but he apparently did significant enough damage to prevent him from walking for a while.
Last month, May and his QUEEN bandmates released a new version of their iconic song "We Are the Champions" in support of workers on the frontline fighting coronavirus. May, drummer Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert teamed up to record "You Are The Champions", with all proceeds going towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.
QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT was scheduled to embark on the European leg of its "Rhapsody" tour, but the ongoing pandemic led the musicians to postpone the dates.
