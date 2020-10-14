QUEEN's BRIAN MAY On EDDIE VAN HALEN: 'I Love His Playing, And I Always Will'

BBC Radio One has unearthed a years-old audio clip of QUEEN's Brian May speaking about his memories of watching Eddie Van Halen perform in London in 1978.

"There hadn't been anything so shocking since Jimi Hendrix," Brian said (hear audio below). "I saw VAN HALEN support BLACK SABBATH. Tony Iommi was a very good friend, even by that time. And the pair of us watched Eddie Van Halen do his stuff, and it was just glorious — almost too glorious to take in, to see this guy romping around a guitar like a kitten, just running and taking it to places undreamed of. I love his playing, and I always will."

When Eddie's death was first announced on October 6, May took to his Instagram to write: "Completely gutted to hear the sad news. This wonderful man was way too young to be taken. What a talent - what a legacy - probably the most original and dazzling rock guitarist in History. I think of him as a boy - an innocent prodigy - always full of joy, always modest - and those truly magical fingers opened a door to a new kind of playing. I treasure the moments we shared. His passing leaves a giant hole in my heart. RIP Ed Van Halen."

Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

