QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Laments 'Unthinkable' Destruction Of Australia Wildfires

QUEEN guitarist Brian May and Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon have expressed sadness about the destruction of the wildfires in Australia, where flames have torn through more than 12 million acres of land since November.

On Sunday (January 5), May took to his Instagram to write: "Can't stop thinking about the tragic Australian fires. And feel so helpless. I have many family members in Australia, all of whom I'm hoping to see in a month's time on our planned Australian tour. The young generation are involved in fighting the fires on Kangaroo Island. Respects. Thousands of good people lost their homes. 24 good folks lost their lives. And ... HALF A BILLION WILD ANIMALS burned to death in NSW alone ? Can it be true ? Almost unthinkable. And no end in sight ? What can we do ? We can pray. And we can put pressure on our leaders to prioritise the health of our planet rather than 'The Economy'. It's already too late for these creatures. We can only pray it's not too late for the rest of our world. To all our Australian friends - we send love - and our prayers. Bri"

Sharon also posted images of the destruction in Australia on her social media and encouraged her fans to donate, sharing several links to her 1.2 million Facebook followers, pleading with them to contribute to fundraising efforts.

She wrote: "The ongoing bushfires are devastating Australian communities right now, with lives lost, homes and businesses destroyed and huge numbers of wildlife and bushland gone. We are so grateful to all those firefighters and volunteers working round the clock.

"If you can donate even a $1 to any of the below organisations, or an organisation of your choosing, it is all greatly needed and appreciated."

At least 24 people have died since the fires began in September. Up to half a billion animals have perished, and hundreds of homes and habitats have been destroyed. More than 100 blazes remain active as firefighters scramble to contain them.

Although the fires are believed to have started naturally, experts think human-caused climate disruption has exacerbated hot, arid conditions that fuel the growth of such blazes.

Since Australia is only just entering its summer season, with temperatures peaking in January and February, the fires in the country could last for months.

