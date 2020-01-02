QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Is Ditching Meat From His Diet And Going Vegan For 'Veganuary'

QUEEN guitarist Brian May is taking part in this year's Veganuary, a campaign that aims to encourage people to go vegan at the beginning of the year.

May is one of hundreds of thousands of people who are giving up meat to become vegan for January.

In a recent Instagram post, the musician explained his reasons for the resolution, saying that he wants "to lessen the suffering of animals," "to lessen the load on our groaning planet" and to upgrade his health. He added: "As an animal campaigner, it has been bothering me for a while that I still eat animal-derived food that has caused indignity and pain to a non-human animal. So I will try to move along the line. I won't be pressuring anyone else to do the same, and it won't change my commitment to helping farmers solve the problem of bovine TB. But ... for me ... it's time."

On January 1, May said that the first day of his vegan diet "went okay" and revealed that his local Chinese takeout restaurant is "kind enough to make sure they help" in his "new identity as a vegan."

"This is definitely a new journey," the guitarist wrote. "But I already felt a benefit in my head. I watched a program on wildlife in the ocean, and noticed that my usual feelings of guilt, because of eating seafood in spite of wanting to protect these beautiful creatures, was absent. It's perhaps the beginnings of the feeling of congruity that I'm searching for in my life. Well, it took me 72 years to get to this point. … So I ain't gonna do any preachin'!"

The Veganuary organizers ask participants to sign an online pledge promising that for the month of January, they will stick to a vegan diet — that is, no meat or animal products.

In 2019, almost half a million people signed up, and this year, the organizers are aiming for 350,000, according to The Washington Post.

Veganuary launched in the United Kingdom in 2014 and has now expanded to the United States where food companies, restaurants, other businesses, and celebrities are currently promoting the campaign throughout January.

