QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Congratulates ROGER TAYLOR For Becoming An OBE In U.K. New Year's Honors List

QUEEN guitarist Brian May has taken to Instagram to congratulate his lifelong friend and bandmate Roger Taylor for being awarded an OBE — Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

The 2020 New Years Honours list, which was drawn up and approved during Theresa May's premiership, rewards a lineup of well-known figures from the worlds of art and sport.

May wrote: “Congratulations Rog OBE !!! What does OBE mean ? Well, for all you non-Brits, let me explain.

"The letters stand for Order of the British Empire - a traditional honour presented to people who have achieved worthy things in the eyes of ... well, the British Monarchy, under advice.

"It's the beginning of a whole spectrum of honours. Next one up is the MBE - Member of the British Empire - and above that is the CBE - Commander of the British Empire.

"The next level of the game is a KBE - a Knighthood - which entitles the recipient to be known as Sir."

The 72-year-old guitarist added: "I received a CBE some years ago. It doesn't change your life very much apart from giving you some letters to put after your name in correspondence !

"The award which really moves you to a different place in Society is when they make you a LORD - which entitles you (or requires you) to sit in the a House of Lords, participating in the passing of British laws and policies.

"So there ya go ! Who decides these things ?

"Well, it's all done quietly behind closed doors by a small committee - but most awards have been lobbied for, by friends and colleagues who feel the person deserves recognition!!!"

Taylor's honor comes at a time when QUEEN continues to ride high on the momentum of their box-office-busting, Oscar-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic, which has introduced their music to new audiences with record-breaking results. Apart from becoming the highest-grossing music biopic of all time, in the U.K., it is also No. 1 biggest-selling film of 2019 on home release.

QUEEN's original soundtrack to the film has remained high in the U.K. album chart ever since its November 2018 debut; in the U.S., it became the band's highest-charting album in 38 years, and QUEEN sold more albums in North America than any artist in the first half of 2019. The timeless and groundbreaking "Bohemian Rhapsody" video has reached a historic one billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed music clip of the 20th Century. In addition, YouTube views of "Don't Stop Me Now" have just passed the 500 million mark.

This month, Apple Music named QUEEN as the most-streamed rock artist globally among Apple Music users in 2019.

