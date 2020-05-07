QUEEN's BRIAN MAY 'Can't Walk Or Sleep' After Ripping Buttock Muscles During 'Over-Enthusiastic Gardening'

QUEEN's Brian May says that he "can't walk or sleep" after ripping his gluteus maximus muscle during a session of "over-enthusiastic gardening."

The 72-year-old guitarist revealed his latest health setback in an Instagram post, explaining that he had been "over-stretched" and "harassed by too many demands" before injuring himself.

On Wednesday (May 6), May uploaded a video of him being wheeled in a chair through a hospital and he included the following message: "Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn't get me yet - thank God. Hope you're all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn't suddenly make the danger go away.

"But me ?? Yes, I've been quiet. Reason ?

"As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won't be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.

"So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home.

"Please, please don't send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I'll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ?

"Thanks. Take care out there."

May has been spending some of his time in quarantine giving guitar lessons on Instagram, offering detailed tutorials on how to play some of QUEEN's greatest hits.

This past March, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT's previously announced 27-date European "Rhapsody" tour was postponed due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak.

The 2020 tour was due to start in Italy on May 24, with the itinerary also including a massive run of 10 London O2 concerts as well as a pair of shows each in Manchester and Birmingham, before further mainland Europe dates were set to conclude with two Madrid shows on July 7 and July 8.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT recently recorded a new version of "We Are The Champions" — retitled "You Are The Champions" — as a tribute to workers on the frontline fighting coronavirus.

All proceeds made from the song will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

