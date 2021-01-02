QUEEN's BRIAN MAY and ROGER TAYLOR Perform With YOSHIKI On Japanese TV On New Year's Eve (Video)

QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor. Along with Sarah Brightman, performed "Endless Rain", a song composed by X JAPAN's Yoshiki, on the biggest TV show in Japan this past New Year's Eve. Yoshiki appeared from Los Angeles.

"Kohaku Uta Gassen", broadcast on Japan's public broadcaster NHK, is an annual music program in Japan for the past 70 years and continues to be the most popular TV program each year, with a viewership of over 40%. It has long been viewed as the true barometer of status for domestic artists with an unrivaled influence on an artist's profile, status, and sales in Japan.

In light of the difficulties faced by people all over the world in 2020 and a pressing desire for togetherness, NHK concluded the broadcast with a special performance featuring the biggest artists from the show to perform the timeless hit song "Endless Rain", composed by Yoshiki, one of the most influential composers in Japanese history.

In 1994, Taylor and Yoshiki co-wrote "Foreign Sand" (lyrics by Taylor, music by Yoshiki), which entered the U.K. chart, and have been friends ever since. Also, Yoshiki opened the Classic Rock Awards (2015, London) with QUEEN's greatest hit "Bohemian Rhapsody", which was praised by May, who attended the event.

Brightman chose Yoshiki's composition "Miracle" to be a single and was featured in her 2018 album. They have joined each other on stage for selected dates during her world tour, Yoshiki's classical tour and at "Kohaku Uta Gassen" in 2018.

Yoshiki also appeared on the TV show. Ever since the impact of COVID-19 in February, Yoshiki has remained in L.A., so he joined remotely for the performance.

The 2020 "Kohaku Uta Gassen" marked Yoshiki's sixth consecutive performances and a total of eleven — eight performances as X JAPAN and three consecutive performances as a solo artist.

Yoshiki said: "I feel honored and grateful to be performing with Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Sarah Brightman and all those Japanese superstars. I hope that through the music, we can give everyone courage."

