QUEEN's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Reaches Rare RIAA Diamond Status With More Than 10 Million U.S. Sales / Stream Equivalents

March 25, 2021 0 Comments

QUEEN's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Reaches Rare RIAA Diamond Status With More Than 10 Million U.S. Sales / Stream Equivalents

More than four decades after its release, QUEEN's iconic "Bohemian Rhapsody" continues to reach new milestones. The iconic song has been officially certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), representing 10 million or more in sales and stream equivalents in the United States.

QUEEN is the first British band in music history to earn the diamond song award.

"This is incredible news. At times like this I have to pinch myself to be sure it's real," said Brian May. "All those wild dreams we had — this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years."

"It's a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people!" said Roger Taylor. "We thank you all… onwards."

This is the latest in a long line of extraordinary achievements for "Bohemian Rhapsody", which was QUEEN's first Top 10 hit in the U.S. In the U.K., it went to No. 1 for 9 consecutive weeks, a record at the time, before returning to the top of the charts again in 1991. It was named the most-streamed song of the 20th century and its companion video recently passed one billion views on YouTube, making history as the first pre-1990s video to reach one billion views on the platform. In 2004, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and Freddie Mercury's vocal performance was named by the readers of Rolling Stone magazine as the best in rock history.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is also one of the many QUEEN hits featured on the band's blockbuster compilation "Platinum Collection, Vol. 1-3", which was just certified five times platinum. This blockbuster compendium, which hit No. 6 on the Billboard 200, features tracks like "Another One Bites The Dust", "Killer Queen", "Under Pressure", "We Will Rock You", "We Are The Champions" and so many more.

On the heels of this momentous milestone, the band has also kicked off a year-long weekly YouTube series "Queen The Greatest" — a celebration of QUEEN's Golden Jubilee that highlights 50 of the greatest moments from the QUEEN story so far. Beginning with the March 19 first episode, "Keep Yourself Alive", and with five decades to explore, the series of weekly insights will highlight some of the biggest songs, most memorable performances, and incredible record-breaking achievements that QUEEN have brought us since it all began in 1971 — bringing fans, over the coming year, one of the greatest stories ever told.

In addition, the band just released their first-ever official QUEEN game on mobile, "Queen: Rock Tour", the band's first-ever official game for Android and iOS devices. Upon its release, "Queen: Rock Tour" went Top 5 on The Music Game App chart in over 20 countries.

QUEEN remains one of the most popular groups in the world today, transcending multiple generations of fans, a position further buoyed by the phenomenal global success of their Academy Award-winning 2018 biographical film "Bohemian Rhapsody", which tells the incredible story of the band's historic career and quickly became the highest grossing music biopic in history.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).