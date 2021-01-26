QUEEN's ADAM LAMBERT To 'Curate' PRIDE LIVE's 'Stonewall Day' 2021 Event

Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced its fourth annual Stonewall Day, a global campaign to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall legacy and the continuing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. Stonewall Day will be hosted on Sunday, June 6.

Adam Lambert, on behalf of his Feel Something Foundation, will curate the musical performances for Stonewall Day 2021, a virtual celebration that will include rallying messages from Stonewall Day Ambassadors and special guests. Through his foundation, Lambert will help bring together artists of diverse genres, generations, and cultural backgrounds to create a unique musical experience that captures the heart and soul of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Given the success and impact Stonewall Day has achieved since its inception, we are thrilled to welcome Adam to support our global effort on behalf of the Stonewall legacy," said Dr. Yvette C. Burton, president of the Pride Live board of directors. "His activism and passion define that legacy, and we are proud to have Adam and the Feel Something Foundation as our partners in good."

The Feel Something Foundation, launched in early 2019, is a non-profit organization in support of LGBTQ+ human rights. Aiming to ensure support is given to the myriad of issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community, the Foundation assists those charities that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds. These are organizations that have a mission or project directly focused on impacting the LGBTQ+ community in areas of education and the arts, homelessness, suicide prevention, and mental health.

"I am so excited to have the Feel Something Foundation partner with Pride Live's Stonewall Day," shared Lambert. "Together we will not only advance the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion, we will also support LGBTQ+ organizations and issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community."

Adam will also host two lead-in events — Stonewall Day Unplugged on February 18 and April 22. The 20-minute livestreams will include Adam and special guests discussing Stonewall Day, the Stonewall legacy, current events, and up and coming LGBTQ+ artists.

Pride Media is returning this year as the lead LGBTQ+ media partner for Stonewall Day. CEO and editorial director Diane Anderson-Minshall says, "We are thrilled to be supporting Pride Live's fourth annual Stonewall Day and inspire the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ people and our allies to live life with pride."

Last year, Stonewall Day's program focused on raising critical funds for four amazing organizations that represent the Stonewall legacy: Ally Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatina Coalition, and Trans Lifeline.

