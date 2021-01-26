QUEEN's ADAM LAMBERT To 'Curate' PRIDE LIVE's 'Stonewall Day' 2021 Event

Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced its fourth annual Stonewall Day, a global campaign to elevate awareness and support for the Stonewall legacy and the continuing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. Stonewall Day will be hosted on Sunday, June 6.
Adam Lambert, on behalf of his Feel Something Foundation, will curate the musical performances for Stonewall Day 2021, a virtual celebration that will include rallying messages from Stonewall Day Ambassadors and special guests. Through his foundation, Lambert will help bring together artists of diverse genres, generations, and cultural backgrounds to create a unique musical experience that captures the heart and soul of the LGBTQ+ community.
"Given the success and impact Stonewall Day has achieved since its inception, we are thrilled to welcome Adam to support our global effort on behalf of the Stonewall legacy," said Dr. Yvette C. Burton, president of the Pride Live board of directors. "His activism and passion define that legacy, and we are proud to have Adam and the Feel Something Foundation as our partners in good."
The Feel Something Foundation, launched in early 2019, is a non-profit organization in support of LGBTQ+ human rights. Aiming to ensure support is given to the myriad of issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community, the Foundation assists those charities that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds. These are organizations that have a mission or project directly focused on impacting the LGBTQ+ community in areas of education and the arts, homelessness, suicide prevention, and mental health.
"I am so excited to have the Feel Something Foundation partner with Pride Live's Stonewall Day," shared Lambert. "Together we will not only advance the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion, we will also support LGBTQ+ organizations and issues that continue to disproportionately affect the LGBTQ+ community."
Adam will also host two lead-in events — Stonewall Day Unplugged on February 18 and April 22. The 20-minute livestreams will include Adam and special guests discussing Stonewall Day, the Stonewall legacy, current events, and up and coming LGBTQ+ artists.
Pride Media is returning this year as the lead LGBTQ+ media partner for Stonewall Day. CEO and editorial director Diane Anderson-Minshall says, "We are thrilled to be supporting Pride Live's fourth annual Stonewall Day and inspire the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ people and our allies to live life with pride."
Last year, Stonewall Day's program focused on raising critical funds for four amazing organizations that represent the Stonewall legacy: Ally Coalition, Brave Space Alliance, TransLatina Coalition, and Trans Lifeline.
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).