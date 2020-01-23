QUEEN Singer ADAM LAMBERT Launches FEEL SOMETHING FOUNDATION To Support LGBTQ Organizations

QUEEN singer Adam Lambert has announced the launch of the Feel Something Foundation, his new LGBTQ advocacy group aimed at supporting "LGBTQ+ organizations that are moving the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds," as he wrote on his Instagram. Another stated goal of the Feel Something Foundation is to "abolish 'coming out' as a term used to define someone simply being themselves."

Adam told Attitude magazine: "I've worked with amazing LGBTQ+ organizations and charities over the years. The foundation will shine a light and support existing charities, whose work is pivotal in empowering the community."

According to Rolling Stone, the foundation shares its name with the first solo track Lambert had released in 2019, "Feel Something".

"This was written about me climbing out of the low period, defying my disillusionment, owning my needs and opening my heart," he wrote of the song at the time.

Founded by Lambert in 2019, the Feel Something Foundation is the result of a career traveling the world, meeting global members of the community, hearing their stories and witnessing first-hand the difficulties LGBTQ+ people continue to face in all areas of life. Having spent time throughout his career engaging in LGBTQ+ activism and as a member of the community himself, the foundation sees his philanthropy institutionalized into an organization with the aim to truly make a difference. With the vision to see LGBTQ+ communities of all ages and backgrounds enjoy full human rights within a fully-inclusive society, Feel Something Foundation first aims to ensure support is given to the myriad of issues that continue to disproportionately affect them. This will be achieved through working with charities that have a mission or project directly focused on impacting the LGBTQ+ community in areas of Education & the Arts; Homelessness; Suicide Prevention & Mental Health.

Feel Something Foundation will build its revenue through the personal charitable contributions of its founder, directors and with public funds raised through fundraising and awareness campaigns, events and initiatives. The first fundraiser will be initiated in the coming weeks with an online clothing auction of some of Lambert's best looks. Initial charities will be chosen based on those Lambert has worked with previously and that stand for the positive, progressive messages of the Feel Something Foundation in supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ communities.

