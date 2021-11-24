QUEEN Launches Jewelry Collection In Collaboration With JOHNNY HOXTON Jewelry Designer

November 24, 2021 0 Comments

QUEEN Launches Jewelry Collection In Collaboration With JOHNNY HOXTON Jewelry Designer

Legendary rock band QUEEN has partnered with Hatton Garden-based jewelry designer Johnny Hoxton to create two limited-edition, bespoke pieces. A 9-carat gold ring and a solid sterling silver chain and "Q" pendant will be available to purchase exclusive to the pop-up store Queen - The Greatest on Carnaby Street, which celebrates the band's historic five decades of music.

Renowned jeweler Johnny Hoxton is known for his cool, fresh and disruptive designs. Drawing inspiration from underground pop culture iconography, his jewelry effortlessly blends genuine craftsmanship and nods to street culture, so partnering with one of the world's most visually iconic bands seemed a perfect fit.

This limited-edition Johnny Hoxton collaboration is the latest Queen - The Greatest drop as part of November's Art & Design Month in store. Merging well-recognized QUEEN iconography with Hoxton's craftsmanship and aesthetic, each of the made to order pieces in the collection are true statement pieces. Made up of a solid sterling silver chain and "Q" pendant of the Queen - The Greatest emblem and a solid 9-carat gold ring engraved with the word "QUEEN" — the pieces retail at £145 and £245, respectively, and will be available from Thursday, November 25.

Keith Taperell, vice president of retail and sales at Bravado, said: "We are thrilled to be working with Johnny Hoxton on this exciting opportunity which partners with QUEEN who are celebrating their historic five decades of music and offers customers exclusive pieces of bespoke and hand-crafted rock and roll jewelry."

Johnny Hoxton said: "Very privileged to have had the opportunity to be involved as a creative contributor to the celebration of one of the most influential bands of my generation. I can only hope that my humble input does some justice to this beautiful legacy."

Open until January 2022, Queen - The Greatest was launched to celebrate the band's historic five decades of music. Created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management company, this pop-up store is designed to take you on a visual journey through one of the world's most iconic bands' contributions to music, culture, and fashion. The shop features limited-edition music releases, new product drops and exciting fashion collaborations, with each month of its three-month stint having a different theme — Music, Art & Design and Magic.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).