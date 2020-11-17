QUEEN Is Now On TikTok

TikTok today announced that the music of QUEEN is coming to its community. An account to celebrate the band has launched in partnership with the band and its label partners Universal Music Group/Hollywood Records.

The news comes as QUEEN just celebrated its 10th No. 1 album in the U.K. with "Live Around The World", marking the band's first No. 1 album in 25 years since 1995's "Made In Heaven".

In total, 10 of the band's most legendary musical works are now available for users worldwide to use in their video creations. "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Another One Bites The Dust", "Don't Stop Me Now", "We Will Rock You", "Under Pressure", "We Are The Champions", "I Want To Break Free", "Somebody To Love", "Killer Queen", and "Radio Ga Ga" are all now accessible for the TikTok community.

To commemorate the legendary bands' music arriving on TikTok, a hashtag challenge has launched globally, encouraging fans to #SingWithQueen. Celebrate the iconic band QUEEN joining TikTok and sing along with Freddie Mercury!

Check out QUEEN on TikTok @ www.tiktok.com/@queenofficial

Since their first appearance together in 2009 when QUEEN members Brian May and Roger Taylor appeared as guests on the finale of the eighth season of "American Idol" on which Adam Lambert was a contestant, the combination of QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT has gone from strength to strength becoming one of the world's biggest drawing touring bands. Their most recent tour of Oceania saw them selling out to massive audiences, with a single show at Sydney's ANZ stadium drawing a record crowd of over 60,000. To date the band has played to a worldwide audience approaching four million.

"Adam has the ability to sing anything and everything we throw at him," Taylor said of Lambert's vocal abilities. "There's nothing he can't handle. Our songs are big and theatrical and Adam fits that easily. I think he's the best singer around. His range is staggering."

"Some of QUEEN's songs are just so vocally athletic and physically demanding," Lambert said. "For example, 'The Show Must Go On' is certainly demanding, 'Who Wants To Live Forever' goes from zero to 99. 'Somebody To Love' is really intense and big.

"One thing as a vocalist which I love about QUEEN's catalogue is they've ventured into so many different genres," Adam added. "It makes every show a fun and challenging evening for me, and I just love that."