QUEEN Guitarist BRIAN MAY Lashes Out At Cameraman: 'Is This Going To Get Ugly?' (Video)

QUEEN guitarist Brian May has been filmed lashing out a news cameraman in Australia. The incident occurred when the 72-year-old rocker met with fans outside Brisbane Airport after arriving on a private jet. While signing autographs for fans, May turned to the 7NEWS Brisbane cameraman and said: "You've gotta stop that because I ain't doing this." The cameraman apparently continued filming as May mingled with more fans. "Excuse me, I said no," the guitarist said to the cameraman. A short time later, May moved toward the cameraman and said, "All right, is this going to get ugly? Because you put it down now or else something ugly happens. Do you understand? You stop now. I'm serious, I'm deadly serious."

The cameraman then put the news camera away but proceeded to pull out his mobile phone to get a personal video of May. This apparently caused May to lose his cool. "Oh, the guy's doing it on his phone now," he said. "You're so clever, aren't you? What a parasite you are. Just leave us alone, will you? Do you not understand? All right, all right. You go away now!"

May, who regularly posts videos of his movements online, apologized to the fans as he left the airport in a car.

"I'm sorry it was made ugly by this guy," Brian said. "So sorry."

May and the rest of QUEEN are in Australia for the "Rhapsody" tour, which will include a headline appearance at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert on February 16.

QUEEN is scheduled to play a show at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, to be followed by two dates in Melbourne and a concert in Perth on February 23. The band, featuring Adam Lambert on lead vocals, will then head to Adelaide and the Gold Coast for the final dates of the tour.

