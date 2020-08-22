QUEEN Faces 'Uphill Battle' Trying To Get TRUMP To Stop Using Band's Songs On Social Media

August 22, 2020 0 Comments

QUEEN Faces 'Uphill Battle' Trying To Get TRUMP To Stop Using Band's Songs On Social Media

QUEEN's management has described the band's attempts to stop Donald Trump from using its music in social media campaigns as an "uphill battle."

Earlier this week, Trump's campaign used QUEEN's classic song "We Will Rock You" in a video on TikTok competitor Triller. The video has not yet been taken down.

A spokesman for QUEEN told BBC News said it has "repeatedly taken issue with the Trump campaign," adding that "the band itself has been quite outspoken on the subject."

This is not the first time QUEEN and Trump have clashed over his unauthorized use of the band's music. Last October, QUEEN filed a copyright infringement notice over the unauthorized use of "We Will Rock You" in a another Trump campaign video. The clip was eventually removed from Twitter "in response to a report from the copyright holder."

Four years ago, QUEEN slammed then-Republican presidential hopeful Trump for using the band's 1977 song "We Are The Champions" without permission.

When Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2016, he emerged in front of a blinding backdrop of white lights as a lectern rose from the floor. All the while, "We Are The Champions" could be heard throughout the arena.

QUEEN's publishing company, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, later issued a statement disapproving of the song's use.

Back in June 2016, QUEEN guitarist Brian May voiced his displeasure over Trump's use of "We Are The Champions". He wrote at the time: "I can confirm that permission to use the track was neither sought nor given. We are taking advice on what steps we can take to ensure this use does not continue. Regardless of our views on Mr. Trump's platform, it has always been against our policy to allow QUEEN music to be used as a political campaigning tool."

In the "Letters" section of his site, May doubled down on his unfavorable opinion of QUEEN's association with the billionaire mogul. He wrote at the time: "We certainly have not approved this use of ['We Are the Champions']. I will make sure we take what steps we can to dissociate ourselves from Donald Trump's unsavoury campaign."

May isn't the first rock musician to distance himself from Trump. TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider revealed that he asked Trump to stop using the band's signature anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" as the "exit song" at the politician's campaign stops, explaining that he couldn't "get behind a lot of what [Trump is] saying."

Last October, Trump tweeted a photograph of presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son golfing with a Ukranian gas executive — superimposed into NICKELBACK's video for "Photograph". Within a day, the band got the meme removed.

According to The New York Times, Warner Music Group flagged Twitter about the issue.

Twitter users went on the social media giant to react to the meme. One Twitter user wrote, "Trump got owned by NICKELBACK as the entire world laughs. If that's not worthy of impeachment, I don't know what is." Another wrote, "As I predicted, @realDonaldTrump appears to be the first American President to be dissed by @Nickelback."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).