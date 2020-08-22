QUEEN Faces 'Uphill Battle' Trying To Get TRUMP To Stop Using Band's Songs On Social Media

QUEEN's management has described the band's attempts to stop Donald Trump from using its music in social media campaigns as an "uphill battle."

Earlier this week, Trump's campaign used QUEEN's classic song "We Will Rock You" in a video on TikTok competitor Triller. The video has not yet been taken down.

A spokesman for QUEEN told BBC News said it has "repeatedly taken issue with the Trump campaign," adding that "the band itself has been quite outspoken on the subject."

This is not the first time QUEEN and Trump have clashed over his unauthorized use of the band's music. Last October, QUEEN filed a copyright infringement notice over the unauthorized use of "We Will Rock You" in a another Trump campaign video. The clip was eventually removed from Twitter "in response to a report from the copyright holder."

Four years ago, QUEEN slammed then-Republican presidential hopeful Trump for using the band's 1977 song "We Are The Champions" without permission.

When Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention in July 2016, he emerged in front of a blinding backdrop of white lights as a lectern rose from the floor. All the while, "We Are The Champions" could be heard throughout the arena.

QUEEN's publishing company, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, later issued a statement disapproving of the song's use.

Back in June 2016, QUEEN guitarist Brian May voiced his displeasure over Trump's use of "We Are The Champions". He wrote at the time: "I can confirm that permission to use the track was neither sought nor given. We are taking advice on what steps we can take to ensure this use does not continue. Regardless of our views on Mr. Trump's platform, it has always been against our policy to allow QUEEN music to be used as a political campaigning tool."

In the "Letters" section of his site, May doubled down on his unfavorable opinion of QUEEN's association with the billionaire mogul. He wrote at the time: "We certainly have not approved this use of ['We Are the Champions']. I will make sure we take what steps we can to dissociate ourselves from Donald Trump's unsavoury campaign."

May isn't the first rock musician to distance himself from Trump. TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider revealed that he asked Trump to stop using the band's signature anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It" as the "exit song" at the politician's campaign stops, explaining that he couldn't "get behind a lot of what [Trump is] saying."

Last October, Trump tweeted a photograph of presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son golfing with a Ukranian gas executive — superimposed into NICKELBACK's video for "Photograph". Within a day, the band got the meme removed.

According to The New York Times, Warner Music Group flagged Twitter about the issue.

Twitter users went on the social media giant to react to the meme. One Twitter user wrote, "Trump got owned by NICKELBACK as the entire world laughs. If that's not worthy of impeachment, I don't know what is." Another wrote, "As I predicted, @realDonaldTrump appears to be the first American President to be dissed by @Nickelback."