QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT's 'You Are The Champions' To Be Released on 7" Vinyl And CD

Furthering their support for raising funds and awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT are releasing special limited-edition CD and seven-inch vinyl versions of their lockdown track "You Are The Champions".

Both versions of the new formats are limited to 3000 copies each and will be numbered. They will be available to order only through QUEEN's online store from today.

Recorded in lockdown between their homes in London, Cornwall and Los Angeles, the QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT version of the classic QUEEN track was first revealed on the band's Instagram accounts.

Overwhelmed with calls for the track to be made available to download, the resulting "virtual jam" version titled "You Are The Champions" was made available on all streaming and download services at the end of April.

Proceeds of the new formats released will again go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation to support fron-tline workers.

QUEEN and Adam Lambert are waiving all of their royalties from the sales of this single and Universal Music Group are donating all revenues they receive from the sales of this single (after deductions only of actual costs, sales taxes and third party publishing payments) so that not less than £2 for every CD single sold and not returned and not less than £4 for every seven-inch vinyl single sold will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Quotes at the time of the track's initial release from the band read:

May: "It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new champions. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. Champions all!!!”

Taylor: "As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred percent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions."

Lambert: "It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the front line all over the world that we dedicate our performance. Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength."

Elizabeth Cousens, president and CEO of the UN Foundation, said: "We are grateful to QUEEN and Adam Lambert for using their talents to support our heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. Their contribution to this fight will lift spirits and raise critical funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization."

