QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT: Third Episode Of 'Roadies In Lockdown' Video Series Now Available

QUEEN's official YouTube channel's behind-the-scenes "Lockumentary" series "Roadies In Lockdown", which explores the roles of various QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT crew members on the road and catches up with them in lockdown continues its weekly outing with episode three.

Sam Augustus sheds light on his role as lighting BlackTrax engineer in the show production and in doing so helps us understand why he has earned the moniker of Harry Potter among the crew.

Conceived and produced by long-standing tour video director Steve Price, who is hardly ever seen on and off-show without a camera on his shoulder, the series captures illuminating insights into what it is like being a member of the "Rhapsody" road crew, no matter the weather conditions.

A limited series, "Roadies In Lockdown" continues to raise the stage drop on the people and complexities behind the huge production that is a QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT live show, with background and concert footage filmed at stops around the world.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT recently recorded a new version of "We Are The Champions" — retitled "You Are The Champions" — as a tribute to workers on the frontline fighting coronavirus.

All proceeds made from the song will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Since Adam Lambert first shared the stage with QUEEN for the 2009 "American Idol" final, his dynamic performances have reinvigorated the band and delighted fans worldwide. Starting as they meant to go on, their first full show together in June 2012 thrilled a crowd of half a million strong in the Ukraine capital city of Kiev. Since then, May and Taylor's musical fireworks have been matched by Lambert's vocal prowess and stage presence, making for an explosive combination. Over 200 gigs later, the partnership has remained a commercial and critical triumph, playing to enraptured full houses in every corner of the world.

Photograph by Xavier Vila

