QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Salute Their Crew In 'Roadies In Lockdown' Video Series

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT have launched a new video series called "Roadies In Lockdown". You can now watch the first episode below.

The band writes: "In this first episode we meet from his kitchen as well as from backstage and on stage Andy Bews, Stage Show Manager, whose role in the QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT touring production crew involves a myriad of different elements. Andy gives un an insight into what his job involves and we also have the very rare opportunity to see the band close up in soundchecks in Australia, South Korea and Japan. He also gives insight into crew attire which appears to favour Hawaiian shirts (only on a Friday … which is called Hawaiian Shirt Friday on tour), but there are limits to taking a casual approach.

"Tour Video Director, Steve Price has worked with QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT since 2014 and at this time should be manning the controls behind the stage as he directs all the video elements of the show for the band on their sold out European summer tour. However, as we all know, the band and crew are currently off the road, so to keep him in the groove we set him the task of creating a 'lockumentary' focusing on what it is like being part of the 'Rhapsody Road Crew'...

"This exclusive series, only available on QUEEN's Official channel, explores the roles of various crew members on the road and behind the scenes with one of the world's most successful touring acts. Enjoy a VIP AAA pass and get to see at close quarters the backstage and front of house complexities, magic and hard work that goes in to putting on these huge productions that are a QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT live show. They explain what they do to make the shows happen. Look out also for a few well known faces and cameo appearances along the way.

"The backstage footage has been shot at different venues across the globe, however due to the recent pandemic the interviews with the crew have taken place at home during lockdown and further demonstrates the effect the shutdown has had on the live music business, not just for musicians and fans, but the often unseen and unsung heroes that make up the touring crew.

"Setting out to highlight their individual and collaborative skills, it soon becomes obvious one thing clearly binds them together — a sense of humour."

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT recently recorded a new version of "We Are The Champions" — retitled "You Are The Champions" — as a tribute to workers on the frontline fighting coronavirus.

All proceeds made from the song will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Since Adam Lambert first shared the stage with QUEEN for the 2009 "American Idol" final, his dynamic performances have reinvigorated the band and delighted fans worldwide. Starting as they meant to go on, their first full show together in June 2012 thrilled a crowd of half a million strong in the Ukraine capital city of Kiev. Since then, May and Taylor's musical fireworks have been matched by Lambert's vocal prowess and stage presence, making for an explosive combination. Over 200 gigs later, the partnership has remained a commercial and critical triumph, playing to enraptured full houses in every corner of the world.

Photograph by Xavier Vila

