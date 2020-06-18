QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Prove Show Must Go On With YouTube Tour Watch Party

Forced by the coronavirus outbreak to postpone their much anticipated "Rhapsody" European summer tour which this Sunday, June 21, would have seen the band end its run of 14 U.K. arena shows at London's The 02, having also played Manchester and Birmingham, QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT are out to prove that even in these lockdown times the show can still go on.
While appreciating that it won't be the same as seeing them perform live, the band instead is providing an all-access pass to a specially compiled show of highlights from previous tours on the day that they would have played their final O2 London concert by tying up with YouTube for a special QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT tour watch party this Sunday, June 21 at 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. EDT.
The tour watch party will remain live on the QUEEN channel for 24 hours.
This never-before-seen hour-long show will feature standout live band performances of many of the best known and loved songs from the QUEEN catalog — plus rarities such as "Love Kills" and "I Was Born To Love You" — performed together at the Rock In Rio festivals in Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro; the Global Citizen Festival in New York; Fire Fight Australia; Japan's Summer Sonic festival; the U.K.'s iconic Isle Of Wight festival; an exclusive iHeartRadio performance in Los Angeles, … and not to forget from Dallas, Texas, the much-sought-out "Fat Bottomed Girls" performed with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT are no strangers to YouTube, with 12.5 million subscribers following them on the platform and "Bohemian Rhapsody" is part of the exclusive YouTube Billion View Club, the first 1970s video (and pre-1990s video) to reach one billion views on the platform. QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT's lockdown version of "You Are The Champions", all the proceeds of which are going towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, has already been viewed close to four million times in its first month on YouTube.
So excited to announce the Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Watch Party on Sunday 21st June 12pm PDT/8pm BST!! Subscribe to Queen's YouTube to be watch! https://t.co/d4iI0wBvBW @QueenWillRock @DrBrianMay @OfficialRMT @O2 pic.twitter.com/zBD9SWuHn4
— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 18, 2020
COMMENTS
