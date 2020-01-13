QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT And ALICE COOPER To Perform At 'Fire Fight Australia' Bushfire Relief Concert

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT and Alice Cooper are among the artists who will perform at the "Fire Fight Australia" bushfire relief concert next month.

The February 16 event at ANZ Stadium in Sydney will raise money for communities across Australia reeling from the devastating bushfires in recent months.

QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT are scheduled to play a sold-out show at the same venue on February 15 and have agreed to donate their stage set to the bushfire concert. Cooper will be in the middle of an Australian tour next month.

Also scheduled to appear are K.D. Lang, Olivia Newton-John and Pete Murray, among others. The event will be hosted by writer, actor and comedian Celeste Barber.

All concert ticket profits will go towards rural and regional fire services, the Red Cross and the RSPCA.

Tickets, which range in price from $70 to $100 AUD, are on sale now.

QUEEN guitarist Brian May recently posted a heartfelt message about the situation in Australia on his Instagram.

May wrote: "Can't stop thinking about the tragic Australian fires. And feel so helpless.

"I have many family members in Australia, all of whom I'm hoping to see in a month's time on our planned Australian tour. The young generation are involved in fighting the fires on Kangaroo Island. Respects.

"Thousands of good people lost their homes. 24 good folks lost their lives. And … HALF A BILLION WILD ANIMALS burned to death in NSW alone? Can it be true? Almost unthinkable. And no end in sight?"

May added: "What can we do? We can pray. And we can put pressure on our leaders to prioritize the health of our planet rather than 'The Economy.'

"It's already too late for these creatures. We can only pray it's not too late for the rest of our world. To all our Australian friends — we send love — and our prayers."

