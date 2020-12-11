PUSCIFER Unveils 'Bedlamite' Video

PUSCIFER, which recently released the critically acclaimed album "Existential Reckoning", has premiered a music video for "Bedlamite". The clip features performance footage from the band's recent record-breaking livestream event, "Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti". The outing, which debuted on October 30 and was available for the following week, found PUSCIFER in the heart of the Arizona dessert, surrounded by the uniquely "utopian metropolis" that Architectural Digest described as looking like "the sublime set of a big-budget sci-fi movie."

The "Bedlamite" video arrives as PUSCIFER has enjoyed its most heralded album to date, with "Existential Reckoning" described by Stereogum as "funky" and "darkly playful," Billboard dubbed it "slinky," Consequence Of Sound saying the collection is "comparable to early '80s new wavers, as well as modern acts like RADIOHEAD," and SPIN said its "infectious enough to make you want to dance the blight away and ponderous enough to make your mind work up a sweat while doing so."

While the album was released on October 30, due to COVID-19-related manufacturing issues, the physical versions of the 12-song album are arriving today (Friday, December 11).

"Existential Reckoning" was produced by Mitchell and PUSCIFER. The album was recorded and mixed by Mitchell at Puscifer Studios in North Hollywood, California.

Born somewhere in the Arizona desert, PUSCIFER is an electro-rock band, multimedia experience, traveling circus, and alien abduction survivors. The group's catalog consists of three full-length studio albums — "'V' is for Vagina" (2007), "Conditions Of My Parole" (2011) and "Money Shot" (2015) — in addition to a series of EPs and remixes. Beyond the core trio of Keenan, Mitchell and Round, the group's ever-evolving ecosystem encompasses a cast of characters such as Billy D and his wife Hildy Berger, Major Douche, Special Agent Dick Merkin, and many more. Meanwhile, the moniker's origins can be traced to a 1995 episode of the HBO classic "Mr. Show" where Keenan first utilized the name "Puscifer." Entertainment Weekly christened them "exceptionally groovy" and Revolver fittingly described them as "indescribable." Renowned for an immersive live show, the group's performances blur the lines between concert and theater, traversing the dusty American Southwest with Billy D and Hildy or the sweaty squared circle with Luchadores. They've brought this to life everywhere from Coachella to Bonnaroo. On their 2020 debut for Alchemy Recordings/BMG, PUSCIFER track Billy D back to the desert and, just maybe, uncover the truth about aliens once and for all.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

