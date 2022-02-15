PUSCIFER Announces Spring/Summer 2022 U.S. Tour

PUSCIFER will bring its unique theater-meets-concert experience to stages nationwide this summer as the Arizona-born outfit featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round tours in support of its highly regarded 2020 album "Existential Reckoning" (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG).
The dates, which kick off June 9 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, include the group's largest scale performances to date with shows slated for Los Angeles's venerable Greek Theatre (site of Keenan's one-time-only Cinquanta mini festival), Brooklyn's movie palace-turned-concert-hall Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver.
Over the years, PUSCIFER tours has traversed the Arizona desert, explored the barn dances of the American South, and tapped into the technicolor world of the Lucha libre. With "Existential Reckoning", the Pusciverse expanded into the cosmos. A taste of the live outing was hinted at with the ground-breaking and bedazzling "Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti" livestream event. An on-demand/VOD version of the concert film and its accompanying soundtrack were released in November 2021, with physical versions of the soundtrack and film (vinyl and VHS) available via retailers on February 25. Puscifer TV is the online repository for all things PUSCIFER including the aforementioned "Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti", as well as "Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer", "What Is… Puscifer" and "A Curmudgeon's Guide To Divine Collisions And Pythagorean Oenology".
Pusciforce agents Merkin, Round and Mitchell have intercepted a coded message, which appears to be extraterrestrial in nature, emanating from the mysterious and elusive Briefcase, that translates as follows: "An Existential Reckoning is imminent."
Agent Dick Merkin went on to say: "Utilizing a hybridized form of highly classified 1st Order Triangulation and Uber Eats delivery tracking software, we have been able to construct a predictive model mapping out specific coordinates for future sightings/appearances of this afore mentioned Briefcase. We will be there. We will be ready. Let the probing Begin."
"Existential Reckoning" tour dates:
June 09 - Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall
June 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
June 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
June 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
June 15 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
June 16 - Dallas, TX - McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
June 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
June 22 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
June 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Metropolitan Opera House
June 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
June 26 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
June 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
July 01 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)
July 02 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
July 03 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
July 05 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
July 06 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
July 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater - Delta Performance Hall
July 09 - Portland, OR - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
July 10 - Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall
Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with VIP package details to be made available in the coming days. MOODIE BLACK will open on all headlining dates.