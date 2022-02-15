PUSCIFER Announces Spring/Summer 2022 U.S. Tour

PUSCIFER will bring its unique theater-meets-concert experience to stages nationwide this summer as the Arizona-born outfit featuring Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell and Carina Round tours in support of its highly regarded 2020 album "Existential Reckoning" (Alchemy Recordings/Puscifer Entertainment/BMG).

The dates, which kick off June 9 at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, include the group's largest scale performances to date with shows slated for Los Angeles's venerable Greek Theatre (site of Keenan's one-time-only Cinquanta mini festival), Brooklyn's movie palace-turned-concert-hall Kings Theater and the state-of-the-art Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Over the years, PUSCIFER tours has traversed the Arizona desert, explored the barn dances of the American South, and tapped into the technicolor world of the Lucha libre. With "Existential Reckoning", the Pusciverse expanded into the cosmos. A taste of the live outing was hinted at with the ground-breaking and bedazzling "Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti" livestream event. An on-demand/VOD version of the concert film and its accompanying soundtrack were released in November 2021, with physical versions of the soundtrack and film (vinyl and VHS) available via retailers on February 25. Puscifer TV is the online repository for all things PUSCIFER including the aforementioned "Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti", as well as "Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot By Puscifer", "What Is… Puscifer" and "A Curmudgeon's Guide To Divine Collisions And Pythagorean Oenology".

Pusciforce agents Merkin, Round and Mitchell have intercepted a coded message, which appears to be extraterrestrial in nature, emanating from the mysterious and elusive Briefcase, that translates as follows: "An Existential Reckoning is imminent."

Agent Dick Merkin went on to say: "Utilizing a hybridized form of highly classified 1st Order Triangulation and Uber Eats delivery tracking software, we have been able to construct a predictive model mapping out specific coordinates for future sightings/appearances of this afore mentioned Briefcase. We will be there. We will be ready. Let the probing Begin."

"Existential Reckoning" tour dates:

June 09 - Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

June 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

June 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

June 15 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

June 16 - Dallas, TX - McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

June 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

June 22 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

June 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Metropolitan Opera House

June 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

June 26 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 01 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (Pavilion)

July 02 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

July 03 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

July 05 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

July 06 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

July 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater - Delta Performance Hall

July 09 - Portland, OR - The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

July 10 - Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with VIP package details to be made available in the coming days. MOODIE BLACK will open on all headlining dates.

