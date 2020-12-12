PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Writes And Records 'Pump-You-Up' Song For KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

In a new interview with Colorado's 95 Rock radio station, Wes Scantlin of the Kansas City-reared post-grunge band PUDDLE OF MUDD revealed that he was recently approached to compose an athem for his favorite football team.

"I'm getting ready to go down to the studio here with a really great producer and engineer," he said (hear audio below). "We're gonna do three versions of a song I wrote with an awesome producer and engineer named Colin London. It's an NFL pump-you-up-type song for the Kansas City Chiefs world champions. So I'm gonna go cut vocals for that. The musical composition has already been attained. And the vocal actual composition has already been attained as well, but the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs organization want me to keep going and make enough different passes in the vocals. But it's a well-rounded composition."

He continued: "I'm very proud of it and very happy to have been able to work with the people that I've been able to work with on it. So, we'll see. You'll hear it — you're definitely gonna hear it on the NFL games and the Kansas City Chiefs games. And it's really a pleasure and an honor to be able to actually be considered to do that. I'm very, very happy about that."

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band.

The group's first studio album in ten years, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in September 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017. After changing his life around and getting the band back in order, Wes and PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album.

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

