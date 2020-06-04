PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN 'Would Have A Little Bit Of A Problem' Playing Shows During Coronavirus Pandemic

In a new interview with FM94's "The Dark", PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin spoke about how what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said (hear audio below): "Hopefully we can get to being awesome and rocking and doing some killer shows and everybody can enjoy entertainment again. And I'm praying and I'm hoping — I think we will prevail, and I think we will continue to have some entertainment and concerts and everything for everybody to view.

"I really highly doubt that all the concerts and shows around the world, I don't think that's gonna ever really go away; I think it will pick back up," he added. "And I believe everybody's basically waiting for a solution and some type of a vaccine or something so it's not such a scary kind of thing."

Asked if he would feel comfortable playing right now in front of a bunch of people, Wes said: "I would actually have a little bit of a problem with that. I'm super, super… I'm Howie Mandel on freaking steroids," he said, referring to the "America's Got Talent" judge who is perhaps one of the most famous germaphobes.

Following a long period of time in which Scantlin had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, he finally got sober.

PUDDLE OF MUDD released its first album in a decade, "Welcome To Galvania", last year. Scantlin stated about the LP title: "My dad measures my songwriting by the galvanic skin response, which is an electric current. It's when you get goosebumps and you feel this insane, awesome sensation in your body."

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

