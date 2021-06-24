PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Was 'Getting Ready' To Write Autobiography Before Pandemic Hit

In a new interview with Dr. Music, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin was asked if he was interested in one day writing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The only problem with that, man, is that you've gotta really seriously basically just throw yourself under the bus the whole time. You've gotta come out of pocket with a lot of crazy, crazy stuff and weird things that you did and that you're ashamed of and stuff like that. I guess you've just gotta suck it up and just kind of do it, I guess."

He added: "I was getting ready to do a book, and then the pandemic thing kind of stifled a lot of stuff — really, basically everything — and I had to put everything on standby. The future looks good. And, yeah, that could come out, and I can sit there and tell a bunch of crazy freakin' stories."

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band.

The group's first studio album in ten years, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in September 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017. After changing his life around and getting the band back in order, Wes and PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album.

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

