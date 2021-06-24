PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Was 'Getting Ready' To Write Autobiography Before Pandemic Hit

June 24, 2021 0 Comments

PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Was 'Getting Ready' To Write Autobiography Before Pandemic Hit

In a new interview with Dr. Music, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin was asked if he was interested in one day writing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The only problem with that, man, is that you've gotta really seriously basically just throw yourself under the bus the whole time. You've gotta come out of pocket with a lot of crazy, crazy stuff and weird things that you did and that you're ashamed of and stuff like that. I guess you've just gotta suck it up and just kind of do it, I guess."

He added: "I was getting ready to do a book, and then the pandemic thing kind of stifled a lot of stuff — really, basically everything — and I had to put everything on standby. The future looks good. And, yeah, that could come out, and I can sit there and tell a bunch of crazy freakin' stories."

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band.

The group's first studio album in ten years, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in September 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017. After changing his life around and getting the band back in order, Wes and PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album.

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).