PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Walks Offstage Midconcert After Complaining About 'Blinding' Lights: 'F**k You, Motherf**ker'

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin reportedly walked offstage midconcert last night (Saturday, November 20) at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin after complaining about the venue's lights.

The episode, which happened early in the band's set, was captured in a video that was uploaded to Facebook by a fan who who attended the show, Mitch Andre. At the beginning of the three-minute clip, Scantlin can be seen holding both his hands in front of his face while attempting to sing one of the band's songs. At the end of the track, he tells the crowd: "I don't know why the lights have to be blinding me for this whole show. Now I can see all you people. But if you guys were standing up here where I'm at right now, it's like a fucking flashlight blinking in your fucking head, and I don't think that's fucking cool, really." He then apparently addresses the in-house light technician directly, saying: "Sounds like a fucking motherfucking idiot to me. Fuck you, motherfucker. Out of nowhere, here's another fucking douchebag fuck. I've got a flashlight too, motherfucker."

Andre, who made his video public on Facebook, included the following comment in his post: "PUDDLE OF MUDD, I sincerely hope that Wes gets the help he needs. This was one of my favorite bands growing up.. That being said, my friends and I couldn't take it and had to walk out on your second song, making it the ONLY concert I have ever walked out on due to poor performance. On top of that, you showed up half hour late to your own show... This was my second time seeing you, and will be my last. Last night's show, before Wes walks off in the middle of their 4th song...."

Another fan who attended last night's concert, Tyler Patnode, shared Andre's video and added the following message: "This was by far the WORST performance I have ever seen and attended . I seriously feel bad for the EPIC Event Center for hosting this crap show. This man needed to retire 10 years ago. PUDDLE OF MUDD such a shame."

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Before that, there have been a few tumultuous years for the singer and guitarist. In January of 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of breaking into his former home and vandalizing some of the property.

He skipped two court dates related to the charges later that spring, which led to another arrest.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested in December 2015 for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

