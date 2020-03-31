PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Says JAMES HETFIELD 'Will Be Just Fine' In His Road To Recovery

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin, who spent at least several years of his life embroiled in legal troubles, canceled or disrupted shows and arrests for disorderly or drunken behavior, says that METALLICA's James Hetfield "will be just fine" in his road to recovery.

Scantlin made his comments in a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, six months after METALLICA's tour of Australia and New Zealand was called off so that Hetfield could enter rehab to battle his addictions. The trek was slated to kick off in mid-October in Perth and was to include over 10 dates, with SLIPKNOT in the support slot.

Speaking about Hetfield's ability to overcome his demons, Scantlin said (hear audio below): "I think he's gonna be just fine. He's a strong man — strong-willed — and he is a great, great songwriter — great everything, musician. And he'll power through — I believe that in my heart. He has guided me and helped me in his musical life and inspired me massively, and I believe that he will be just fine."

Hetfield made his first major public appearance since entering rehab on January 30, when an exhibit featuring 10 of his classic custom cars opened at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Scantlin, who discovered sobriety nearly three years ago, has credited God and one judge for saving his life.

Wes was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Before that, there have been a few tumultuous years for the singer and guitarist. In January of 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of breaking into his former home and vandalizing some of the property.

He skipped two court dates related to the charges later that spring, which led to another arrest.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested in December 2015 for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house.

PUDDLE OF MUDD's first studio album in ten years, "Welcome To Galvania", was released on September 13 via Pavement Entertainment. The disc consists of ten new tracks and was produced by Cameron Webb (ALKALINE TRIO, DISTURBED, MOTÖRHEAD).

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

