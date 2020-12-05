PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Names His Favorite Grunge Band

In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin was asked to name his favorite band of the so-called "Flannel Five": NIRVANA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, ALICE IN CHAINS, SOUNDGARDEN and PEARL JAM. He responded: "I'm gonna go SOUNDGARDEN on that, dude. They just shred, man; those guys are just amazing. I seriously walk in circles before I go into the studio trying to kind of get a vibe and sing a little bit like Chris Cornell. But he's got a really insane voice.

"All of [those bands] are all wonderful artists and just simplified music, in my opinion," he added. "And God bless Eddie Van Halen. I appreciate and I celebrate his life, but I could not play any of the solos that Eddie Van Halen did. I still can't."

As for which SOUNDGARDEN song is his favorite, Wes picked "Burden In My Hand", the second single from the band's fourth studio album, 1996's "Down On The Upside".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017. After changing his life around and getting the band back in order, Wes and PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album.

"Welcome To Galvania" was PUDDLE OF MUDD's first full-length collection of music in a decade. Scantlin stated about the LP title: "My dad measures my songwriting by the galvanic skin response, which is an electric current. It's when you get goosebumps and you feel this insane, awesome sensation in your body."

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

