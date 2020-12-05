PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Names His Favorite Grunge Band

December 5, 2020 0 Comments

PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Names His Favorite Grunge Band

In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin was asked to name his favorite band of the so-called "Flannel Five": NIRVANA, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, ALICE IN CHAINS, SOUNDGARDEN and PEARL JAM. He responded: "I'm gonna go SOUNDGARDEN on that, dude. They just shred, man; those guys are just amazing. I seriously walk in circles before I go into the studio trying to kind of get a vibe and sing a little bit like Chris Cornell. But he's got a really insane voice.

"All of [those bands] are all wonderful artists and just simplified music, in my opinion," he added. "And God bless Eddie Van Halen. I appreciate and I celebrate his life, but I could not play any of the solos that Eddie Van Halen did. I still can't."

As for which SOUNDGARDEN song is his favorite, Wes picked "Burden In My Hand", the second single from the band's fourth studio album, 1996's "Down On The Upside".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017. After changing his life around and getting the band back in order, Wes and PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album.

"Welcome To Galvania" was PUDDLE OF MUDD's first full-length collection of music in a decade. Scantlin stated about the LP title: "My dad measures my songwriting by the galvanic skin response, which is an electric current. It's when you get goosebumps and you feel this insane, awesome sensation in your body."

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).