PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN: 'Everybody Should Just Go And Get Vaccinated'

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin spoke to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio about what's next for the band and his thoughts on the importance of getting vaccinated. He said: "I hope I can keep touring. And I am definitely gonna go in the studio and record the next PUDDLE OF MUDD record. And, basically, pray that this freakin' weird thing" — referring to the pandemic — "goes away finally and forever.

"Everybody should really seriously just go and get vaccinated," he continued. "Some people have this thing that I call 'invincibility syndrome disorder' — the ISD disorder. People think that they're invincible and, 'No, no, no. This will never happen to me. No, no, no.' And, it's, like, bam. You're dead. You're on the floor. And you've infected other people that were caring to you. And all of a sudden, now they're dead on the floor.

"Be responsible," Wes added. "And I mean this: be responsible. And go get vaccinated. Don't skip the next vaccination appointment. Just get both of 'em. They're very simple. I've done it myself. It's right down the road from wherever the heck you actually you live at... Seriously, just go get vaccinated, man. Don't act like some kind of a freaking, you're better or bigger or tougher or wherever, because a lot of people have died, man.

Last month, PUDDLE OF MUDD announced a number of U.S. dates in support of the band's latest album, "Welcome To Galvania".

"Welcome To Galvania" was released in 2019 via Pavement Entertainment. PUDDLE OF MUDD's first album in a decade consisted of ten new tracks and was produced by Cameron Webb (ALKALINE TRIO, DISTURBED, MOTÖRHEAD).

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017. He and the rest of PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

