PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN: EDDIE VAN HALEN Is 'Probably Up In Heaven Playing Awesome Songs For God'

In a brand new interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin recalled how he first decided to become a musician. He said (hear audio below): "I played soccer my whole life. I was gonna get signed by a really big European football/soccer team. But I picked up the guitar a few years before that, and I was, like, 'Nah. I'd rather do this.' 'Cause I went to [see] VAN HALEN [on] the '1984' tour when I was, like, 12, and I was, like, 'I wanna do that."

Wes also paid tribute to legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who died in October following a long battle with cancer.

"Eddie Van Halen's gone, but I'll tell you what: he is never gonna be forgotten, and I love him and I miss him," Scantlin said. "And I was super, super bummed out when he passed.

"[VAN HALEN] was just really good, cool music," Wes continued. "And Eddie Van Halen, I don't know he played like that, but I guess he just got some gift from God, and God just said, 'Here, you're gonna be the best guitar player ever.' So he's probably up in heaven playing little awesome songs for God."

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band.

The group's first studio album in ten years, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in September 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017. After changing his life around and getting the band back in order, Wes and PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album.

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

