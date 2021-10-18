PUDDLE OF MUDD To Begin Recording New Album: 'I Have A Ton Of Songs,' Says WES SCANTLIN

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin has told The 13th Floor's Marty Duda that he and his bandmates are preparing to begin recording the follow-up to 2019's "Welcome To Galvania" album. "We're probably gonna be going into the studio either in the next couple of weeks or a month from now — get in there and just have a good time," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

Asked if he has any producers in mind for PUDDLE OF MUDD's sixth studio album, Wes said: "I might even do it with a couple of different producers. I'm not really sure at this point. But, yeah, I'll figure it out."

According to Scantlin, there is plenty of material in the works for the upcoming effort. "I just have a ton of songs, which I call ideas," he said. "I'll take this song here and that song there and this piece of that song and I'll put this chorus over this song's bridge and this song's verse. And I start combining them. It's really, really kind of a cool little process that I do. I think a lot of other writers probably do the same thing. I like to make a little collage. Pretty cool."

Wes also didn't rule out collaborations with outside writers, explaining: "I love writing with other people because I get to see their angle and the way that they're looking at the song. It's really, really cool to work with other artists and other songwriters. I love it to death. And I will never stop doing that. And everybody gets credit where credit's due, man. I ain't trying to rip anybody off. It's just, like, 'Hey, we'll split this the way it's supposed to be split and everybody can walk away happy. And we can all still be friends.'"

PUDDLE OF MUDD played a number of U.S. shows this past summer in support of "Welcome To Galvania".

"Welcome To Galvania" was released via Pavement Entertainment. PUDDLE OF MUDD's first album in a decade consisted of ten new tracks and was produced by Cameron Webb (ALKALINE TRIO, DISTURBED, MOTÖRHEAD).

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017. He and the rest of PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

