PUDDLE OF MUDD Releases New Lyric Video for 'Go To Hell'

PUDDLE OF MUDD has released a new lyric video for the song "Go To Hell". The track comes from the band's 2019 album, "Welcome To Galvania", which is available via Pavement Entertainment.

"Go To Hell" has always been a personal favorite of PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman, Wes Scantlin. The song has taken on an exceptionally poignant meaning with the passing of Wes's cousin, Sean Scantlin, and serves as a tribute to him. "Go To Hell" touches on drug addiction and loss in these trying times.

Wes, who had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before finally getting sober in 2017, says: "'Go To Hell' is a song about being between heaven and hell in your mind. Kind of like when the angel is on one shoulder and the devil is on the other. You turn to God to figure it all out for you and he will! It's the crossroads in our life. We make a choice about which way we're going."

Even in the wake of tragedy, Wes's faith stays strong. He says: "My cousin Sean battled demons for a long time and he lost the battle. I know he is in heaven taking care of me and living his best life! We will see each other one day! We all miss him! He was so young and full of life. So keep your loved ones close and never give up on them. Because no one gave up on me!"

After changing his life around and getting the band back in order, Wes and PUDDLE OF MUDD rebuilt a touring base, which paved the way to new music and a new album. The first single, "Uh-Oh", proved to be a comeback for the band, landing them a top 10 single at Mainstream Rock. The success furthered the band's demand to play at festivals and worldwide events.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has halted almost all music activities, PUDDLE OF MUDD wanted to keep the album's momentum going with a new lyric video until touring could resume.

"Welcome To Galvania" was PUDDLE OF MUDD's first album in a decade. Scantlin stated about the LP title: "My dad measures my songwriting by the galvanic skin response, which is an electric current. It's when you get goosebumps and you feel this insane, awesome sensation in your body."

PUDDLE OF MUDD broke into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

