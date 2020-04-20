PUDDLE OF MUDD Frontman Fires Back At Critics After NIRVANA Cover Goes Viral: 'Toxic People Are a Waste of Time'

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin has fired back at critics after his band's cover version of a NIRVANA classic went viral.
Over the weekend, Scantlin posted a message on social media in an apparent response to negative Internet chatter over who PUDDLE OF MUDD's rendition of "About A Girl", the 1989 track originally performed by NIRVANA.
Although PUDDLE OF MUDD's acoustic performance at the SiriusXM studios has been online since January, it only recently blew up on YouTube, with detractors blasting Scantlin's off-key take on the iconic song.
"I like the part where there's no singing," one user wrote while another said more brutally, "Kind of sounds like Kurt Cobain... if he was being sodomized with a cactus."
On Sunday (April 19), Wes posted a message on social media, calling the critics "toxic."
"Rise above others who try and take you down… I'm at my BEST NOW… and that's all that matters," he wrote. "I pray for all of you because we care. Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE"
At of this writing, PUDDLE OF MUDD's version of "About A Girl" has surpassed one million views on YouTube with more than 18,000 dislikes and just around 2,700 likes.
Following a long period of time in which Scantlin had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, he finally got sober.
PUDDLE OF MUDD released its first album in a decade, "Welcome To Galvania", last year.
View this post on Instagram
Rise above others who try and take you down... I’m at my BEST NOW... and that’s all that matters. I pray for all of you because we care. Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE ????#riseabove #puddleofmudd #mybestlife #love #sober #soberlife #toxicpeoplesuck #familycomesfirst #music #success #goodvibesonly #werock #famous #ourfansarebetterthanyours #rock #rockmusic #alternative #alternativerock #alternativerockmusic #alternativerockband #rockmusic
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).