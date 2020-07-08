PSYCHOSEXUAL's Debut Album To Include Guest Appearance By Ex-TYPE O NEGATIVE Guitarist KENNY HICKEY

"Torch The Faith", the eagerly anticipated debut album from Las Vegas rock quartet PSYCHOSEXUAL, is now available for pre-order at the iTunes store for only $4.99. The 12-song set, set for a July 31 release date through former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer's independent imprint 6ex Records, is a darkly compelling collection of powerful songs that reflect his songwriting aesthetic.

"'Torch The Faith' is a record that's a long time coming, and I'm excited to finally get it out there," said Spencer, who goes by the nom de rock of Devil Daddy alongside PSYCHOSEXUAL's guitarist Crucifier, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac.

Fans who pre-order the digital album, co-produced by Spencer and Shawn McGhee, will receive access to instant-gratification track "I Wanna Be The Blood In Your Cut", featuring guitarist/vocalist Kenny Hickey (TYPE O NEGATIVE, SILVERTOMB, SEVENTH VOID).

In addition, Spencer will treat one lucky winner to a signed bass drum head and limited-edition picture disc with alternate artwork; pre-order customers need only send in a screenshot of their orders to the PSYCHOSEXUAL official Twitter account for a chance to win.

PSYCHOSEXUAL has so far introduced three singles and videos from "Torch The Faith": "Baby On Fire", "Lady Killer" and "Let The Sin Begin", which has racked up nearly 147,000 views on the band's YouTube channel over the past two months, 100% organically grown through Spencer's loyal fan base.

"Torch The Faith" is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, iHeart Radio premium streaming platforms.

Spencer, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, underwent back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period.

Spencer left FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH at the end of 2018, but in his mind the persona of Devil Daddy had occupied part of his creative consciousness for several years. Never one to rest on his laurels creatively, he released a series of '80s-like new wave originals in early 2019 as a precursor to the band — including some arresting and entertaining videos such as a remake of TYPE O NEGATIVE's "Love You To Death".

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February.

To learn more about PSYCHOSEXUAL, visit PsychosexualMusic.com.

