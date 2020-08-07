PSYCHOSEXUAL Feat. Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER: 'Torch The Faith' Video Unveiled

August 7, 2020 0 Comments

PSYCHOSEXUAL Feat. Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER: 'Torch The Faith' Video Unveiled

The official music video for "Torch The Faith", the title track of the debut album from PSYCHOSEXUAL, the new rock band fronted by former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer, can be seen below. The disc was released on July 31 through Spencer's own independent label 6ex Records. The effort was co-produced by Spencer with DROWNING POOL producer Shawn McGhee.

"This year has been uniquely challenging, to say the least — for all of us — but releasing 'Torch The Faith' is an actual dream come true," said Spencer, who sports a Mephistophelian mask as singer/frontman Devil Daddy alongside guitarist Crucifier, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac.

The platinum-selling drummer's loyal fan support has been overwhelming, with PSYCHOSEXUAL's eye-popping music videos for "Baby On Fire", "Lady Killer" and "Let The Sin Begin" amassing over 340,000 views on YouTube.com/Psychosexual.

"To be able to write, create, produce, shoot videos and release your first album on your own label during these uncertain days under months of lockdown and fear is an incredible accomplishment," Spencer added. "I can't wait to finally share my new music with fans."

Spencer left FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH at the end of 2018, but in his mind the persona of Devil Daddy had occupied part of his creative consciousness for several years. Never one to rest on his laurels creatively, he released a series of '80s-like new wave originals in early 2019 as a precursor to the band — including some arresting and entertaining videos such as a remake of TYPE O NEGATIVE's "Love You To Death".

Spencer said: "I've been such a fan of so many types of music from Bowie to DEVO to black metal bands, PSYCHOSEXUAL really is the outlet I've needed to bring all these things together in one big Evil Stew."

Jeremy, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, left the band so that he could undergo back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period.

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).