PSYCHOSEXUAL Feat. Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER: 'Torch The Faith' Chart Positions

"Torch The Faith", the debut album from PSYCHOSEXUAL, the new rock band fronted by former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer, has registered the following first-week chart positions:

No. 5 Current Hard Music Albums

No. 12 Top New Artist Albums

No. 24 Internet Albums

No. 29 Record Label Independent Current Albums

No. 30 Current Rock Albums

No. 150 Billboard Top Albums

The disc was released on July 31 through Spencer's own independent label 6ex Records. The effort was co-produced by Spencer with DROWNING POOL producer Shawn McGhee.

"This year has been uniquely challenging, to say the least — for all of us — but releasing 'Torch The Faith' is an actual dream come true," said Spencer, who sports a Mephistophelian mask as singer/frontman Devil Daddy alongside guitarist Crucifier, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac.

The platinum-selling drummer's loyal fan support has been overwhelming, with PSYCHOSEXUAL's eye-popping music videos for "Baby On Fire", "Lady Killer" and "Let The Sin Begin" amassing over 340,000 views on YouTube.com/Psychosexual.

"To be able to write, create, produce, shoot videos and release your first album on your own label during these uncertain days under months of lockdown and fear is an incredible accomplishment," Spencer added. "I can't wait to finally share my new music with fans."

Spencer left FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH at the end of 2018, but in his mind the persona of Devil Daddy had occupied part of his creative consciousness for several years. Never one to rest on his laurels creatively, he released a series of '80s-like new wave originals in early 2019 as a precursor to the band — including some arresting and entertaining videos such as a remake of TYPE O NEGATIVE's "Love You To Death".

Spencer said: "I've been such a fan of so many types of music from Bowie to DEVO to black metal bands, PSYCHOSEXUAL really is the outlet I've needed to bring all these things together in one big Evil Stew."

Jeremy, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, left the band so that he could undergo back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period.

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February.

