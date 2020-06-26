PSYCHOSEXUAL Feat. Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER: 'Baby On Fire' Video Unveiled

"Baby On Fire", the latest video from PSYCHOSEXUAL, the new rock band fronted by former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer, can be seen below. Joining Spencer's alter-ego, Devil Daddy, in the group are guitarist Crucifier, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac. The moody clip sears the senses, with Devil Daddy provoking controversial church burning imagery, a powerful and disturbing theme that's not out of place in the turbulent whirlwind that is 2020.

"Baby On Fire" and the previously released singles "Lady Killer" and "Let The Sin Begin" are taken from PSYCHOSEXUAL's debut album, "Torch The Faith", which will be released on July 31 through Spencer's own independent label 6ex Records. The effort was co-produced by Spencer with DROWNING POOL producer Shawn McGhee.

Spencer notes that fan response to the music has been overwhelmingly positive, with "Lady Killer" and "Let The Sin Begin" steadily tracking over 200,000 streams and video views with little-to-no radio airplay.

"It's been a great feeling to have fans of my previous band follow me on this new journey and respond so enthusiastically," says Spencer of his new passion project. "Thank you to everyone who is supporting us."

PSYCHOSEXUAL has already completed six music videos so far, offering up one every month prior to the release of "Torch The Faith".

A late fall/early winter tour is currently in the planning stages, and Spencer "can't wait to tour whenever the climate permits and get out and meet as many new people and see as many old friends as possible."

Spencer left FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH at the end of 2018, but in his mind the persona of Devil Daddy had occupied part of his creative consciousness for several years. Never one to rest on his laurels creatively, he released a series of '80s-like new wave originals in early 2019 as a precursor to the band — including some arresting and entertaining videos such as a remake of TYPE O NEGATIVE's "Love You To Death".

Spencer said: "I've been such a fan of so many types of music from Bowie to DEVO to black metal bands, PSYCHOSEXUAL really is the outlet I've needed to bring all these things together in one big Evil Stew."

Spencer, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, underwent back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period. Asked in a recent interview with Music Mayhem Magazine for an update on his condition, Jeremy said: "I had degenerative discs in my back from years of physical drumming forcing me to get disc replacement surgery and fusion. That surgery was a setback and really took a toll on me mentally as well as physically. I'm so much better now. A year has gone by and I'm back to working out with a trainer and can actually be mobile again, which is something we all take for granted."

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February.

