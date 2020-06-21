PSYCHOSEXUAL Feat. Ex-FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Drummer JEREMY SPENCER: 'Baby On Fire' Video Due Next Week

"Baby On Fire", the latest video from PSYCHOSEXUAL, the new rock band fronted by former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer Jeremy Spencer, will make its online debut on Friday, June 26. A teaser clip is available below. Joining Spencer's alter-ego, Devil Daddy, in the group are guitarist Crucifier, bassist Astaroth and drummer Volac.

"Baby On Fire" and the previously released singles "Lady Killer" and "Let The Sin Begin" are taken from PSYCHOSEXUAL's debut album, "Torch The Faith", which will be released this fall through Spencer's own independent label 6ex Records. The effort was co-produced by Spencer with DROWNING POOL producer Shawn McGhee.

PSYCHOSEXUAL plays a unique brand of gothic metal and industrial-edge music that has been described in a press release as "a character-driven, visually arresting tour de force guaranteed to spark controversy."

In April, PSYCHOSEXUAL released the official music video for "Let The Sin Begin", featuring the eye-popping gifts of performers Masuimi Max, Madison Morgan, Janey Doe and Idelsy Love.

Spencer left FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH at the end of 2018, but in his mind the persona of Devil Daddy had occupied part of his creative consciousness for several years. Never one to rest on his laurels creatively, he released a series of '80s-like new wave originals in early 2019 as a precursor to the band — including some arresting and entertaining videos such as a remake of TYPE O NEGATIVE's "Love You To Death".

Spencer said: "I've been such a fan of so many types of music from Bowie to DEVO to black metal bands, PSYCHOSEXUAL really is the outlet I've needed to bring all these things together in one big Evil Stew."

A tour to support the release of PSYCHOSEXUAL's new album is planned for late fall/early winter.

Spencer, who co-founded FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH with guitarist Zoltan Bathory, underwent back surgery in the fall of 2018 that required a significant recovery period. Asked in a new interview with Music Mayhem Magazine for an update on his condition, Jeremy said: "I had degenerative discs in my back from years of physical drumming forcing me to get disc replacement surgery and fusion. That surgery was a setback and really took a toll on me mentally as well as physically. I'm so much better now. A year has gone by and I'm back to working out with a trainer and can actually be mobile again, which is something we all take for granted."

Spencer's replacement in FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is Charlie "The Engine" Engen. Engen made his recording debut with the band on the "F8" album, which came out in February.

