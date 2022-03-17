PSYCHO LAS VEGAS Festival Moves To Resorts World, Announces 2022 Lineup

The sixth installment of the Psycho Las Vegas festival will take place August 19-21 at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Psycho Swim pre-party is set for August 18.

Psycho Las Vegas made its debut in 2016 at the Hard Rock Hotel, where it was held its first three years before moving to Mandalay Bay for its 2019 and 2021 editions.

As previously announced, the 2022 edition of Psycho Las Vegas will see MERCYFUL FATE (USA-exclusive performance), EMPEROR (USA-exclusive performance), MAYHEM, SATYRICON, WATAIN, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, SAMAEL, BORIS, MGLA, CIRITH UNGOL, KING WOMAN, MARISSA NADLER, BÖMBERS and YEAR OF NO LIGHT perform at the annual bacchanal. Earlier today, Psycho Las Vegas revealed the second wave of artists for the three-day event, with tickets available for purchase at VivaPsycho.com:

Psycho Las Vegas

MERCYFUL FATE

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

EMPEROR

BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY

WARPAINT

MAYHEM

CARPENTER BRUT

GZA

SATYRICON

WATAIN

SHE PAST AWAY

RAEKWON & GHOSTFACE KILLAH

CARCASS

AT THE GATES

HIGH ON FIRE

ULVER

BEATS ANTIQUE

PARADISE LOST

CIRITH UNGOL

VIO-LENCE

KATATONIA

THE ACCÜSED AD

SAMAEL

BORIS

NOTHING

DANCE WITH THE DEAD

ANIKA

THE KVB

THE JULIANA THEORY

MONSTER MAGNET

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM

...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD

AMENRA

MGLA

LITURGY

PRIMITIVE MAN

TRIBULATION

MONOLORD

GATECREEPER

KING WOMAN

WAND

CROBOT

WIEGEDOOD

MARISSA NADLER

N8NOFACE

BÖMBERS

DRAIN

YEAR OF NO LIGHT

MIZMOR

THE GODDAMN GALLOWS

SANGUISUGABOGG

200 STAB WOUNDS

LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT

CHESSBOXING WITH GZA

Psycho Swim

MIDNIGHT

EYEHATEGOD

ELDER

BRIDGE CITY SINNERS

STARCRAWLER

UNIFORM

DEATHCHANT

EARLY MOODS

RIFFLORD

The Strip's newest ground-up resort to be built in over a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas ventures into a new frontier of entertainment, offering an immersive trip for festivalgoers with six stages, with every genre under the sun performing from the pool's tropics to the Resorts World Event Center. Additionally, Resorts World Las Vegas contains the most options for leisure, cuisine, and gambling in Psycho Las Vegas history, while providing a more intimate musical experience in the epitome of Las Vegas elegance and extravagance. Fans can also spend the day at AWANA Spa & Wellness, enjoy a meal or drink at one of over 40 food and beverage venues or hit the poker tables because Texas Hold 'Em is back with a vengeance at Psycho Las Vegas. Without curfews, the party doesn't stop as sets and Psycho dance parties go on through all hours of the night.