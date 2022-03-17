PSYCHO LAS VEGAS Festival Moves To Resorts World, Announces 2022 Lineup

The sixth installment of the Psycho Las Vegas festival will take place August 19-21 at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Psycho Swim pre-party is set for August 18.
Psycho Las Vegas made its debut in 2016 at the Hard Rock Hotel, where it was held its first three years before moving to Mandalay Bay for its 2019 and 2021 editions.
As previously announced, the 2022 edition of Psycho Las Vegas will see MERCYFUL FATE (USA-exclusive performance), EMPEROR (USA-exclusive performance), MAYHEM, SATYRICON, WATAIN, WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM, SAMAEL, BORIS, MGLA, CIRITH UNGOL, KING WOMAN, MARISSA NADLER, BÖMBERS and YEAR OF NO LIGHT perform at the annual bacchanal. Earlier today, Psycho Las Vegas revealed the second wave of artists for the three-day event, with tickets available for purchase at VivaPsycho.com:
Psycho Las Vegas
MERCYFUL FATE
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
EMPEROR
BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY
WARPAINT
MAYHEM
CARPENTER BRUT
GZA
SATYRICON
WATAIN
SHE PAST AWAY
RAEKWON & GHOSTFACE KILLAH
CARCASS
AT THE GATES
HIGH ON FIRE
ULVER
BEATS ANTIQUE
PARADISE LOST
CIRITH UNGOL
VIO-LENCE
KATATONIA
THE ACCÜSED AD
SAMAEL
BORIS
NOTHING
DANCE WITH THE DEAD
ANIKA
THE KVB
THE JULIANA THEORY
MONSTER MAGNET
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD
AMENRA
MGLA
LITURGY
PRIMITIVE MAN
TRIBULATION
MONOLORD
GATECREEPER
KING WOMAN
WAND
CROBOT
WIEGEDOOD
MARISSA NADLER
N8NOFACE
BÖMBERS
DRAIN
YEAR OF NO LIGHT
MIZMOR
THE GODDAMN GALLOWS
SANGUISUGABOGG
200 STAB WOUNDS
LAST PODCAST ON THE LEFT
CHESSBOXING WITH GZA
Psycho Swim
MIDNIGHT
EYEHATEGOD
ELDER
BRIDGE CITY SINNERS
STARCRAWLER
UNIFORM
DEATHCHANT
EARLY MOODS
RIFFLORD
The Strip's newest ground-up resort to be built in over a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas ventures into a new frontier of entertainment, offering an immersive trip for festivalgoers with six stages, with every genre under the sun performing from the pool's tropics to the Resorts World Event Center. Additionally, Resorts World Las Vegas contains the most options for leisure, cuisine, and gambling in Psycho Las Vegas history, while providing a more intimate musical experience in the epitome of Las Vegas elegance and extravagance. Fans can also spend the day at AWANA Spa & Wellness, enjoy a meal or drink at one of over 40 food and beverage venues or hit the poker tables because Texas Hold 'Em is back with a vengeance at Psycho Las Vegas. Without curfews, the party doesn't stop as sets and Psycho dance parties go on through all hours of the night.