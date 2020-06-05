Protesters Steal NYPD Radio To Blast 'Breaking The Law' By JUDAS PRIEST

Protesters who stole New York Police Department (NYPD) radios reportedly played JUDAS PRIEST's classic song "Breaking The Law" over the NYPD frequency Thursday night (June 4).

According to the Twitter account US Protests: News & Updates, which offers "Breaking news, updates and information on the current protests taking place across the United States", protesters managed to steal NYPD radios for the third consecutive night and opted to blast the "British Steel" classic as a way of taunting the cops. The same account managed to capture a soundbite of the disruption and tweet it out to the world.

PRIEST singer Rob Halford told Classic Rock magazine that "Breaking The Law" was conceived from an idea brought forth by guitarist Glenn Tipton.

"It turned out to be one of the all-time classic metal riffs," Halford said. "As I recall, the bulk of the song was conceived when we were at Ringo Starr's old house, recording the album. Great as the music was, the lyrics had their place. And they just arrived out of thin air. Breaking the law: where on earth did that come from? I haven't a clue. But it tapped into an angst that PRIEST had never really covered until that point."

Halford went on to say that he has never gotten tired of performing "Breaking The Law" in the 40 years since the song's initial release. "Every night it's a tiny bit different to any other, and I still get a massive adrenaline rush on hearing those twin guitars fire up," he said. "It's also a great crowd participation number. Everyone's had a confrontation with a copper and likes to scream about breaking the law, don't they?"

