PROTEST THE HERO Releases First Single/Video 'The Canary' From Forthcoming 'Palimpsest' Album

April 16, 2020 0 Comments

PROTEST THE HERO Releases First Single/Video 'The Canary' From Forthcoming 'Palimpsest' Album

Canadian tech-metal punk act PROTEST THE HERO has unveiled the first single, "The Canary", from its upcoming studio album "Palimpsest", due on June 19 via Spinefarm Records.

The single, named after Amelia Earhart's bright yellow bi-plane, is inspired by the American aviation pioneer, who was the first female flyer to cross the Atlantic solo.

The 10-song "Palimpsest" marks PROTEST THE HERO's first new material since the "Pacific Myth" EP, which was made available through a subscription series in late 2015 and given a physical release the following year.

The recording of "Palimpsest" was delayed by vocal issues experienced by PROTEST THE HERO singer Rody Walker, who needed about a year to recover before completing the album last November.

"'Palimpsest' is by far the most challenging record we have worked on," said guitarist Luke Hoskin. "The writing and recording process saw so many delays, it's honestly hard to keep them straight. We are very proud of how each hurdle was handled though, and the end result is a record that we believe is deserving of such an endeavor."

"This record was extremely difficult for me personally," Walker added. "With my first child on the way, I built a studio in my basement to ensure I wasn't leaving my wife alone with a new child for weeks on end. I haven't left my house since."

He continued: "What made it most difficult was the change in my voice. During our final tour just before we were set to start recording, I blew my voice out, and it didn't come back. I spent a long time fighting with it trying to bounce back and failing. Finally, through coaching and rehearsal, I got it back in shape. For the first time in my life singing felt like an actual job and I'm still pissed about it. I have never worked harder to put out music in my life and I am extremely proud of the product."

"Palimpsest" track listing:

01. The Migrant Mother
02. The Canary
03. From The Sky
04. All Hands
05. The Fireside
06. Soliloquy
07. Reverie
08. Little Snakes
09. Gardenias
10. Rivet

PROTEST THE HERO's last studio album, 2013's "Volition", was issued independently.

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).