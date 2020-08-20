Producer MIKE CLINK Discusses His Collaboration With MEGADETH In Audio Except From DAVE MUSTAINE's 'Rust In Peace' Book

Hachette Books has set a September 8 release date for "Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece" (formerly "Building The Perfect Beast"), a new book by Dave Mustaine, the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of MEGADETH, the original lead guitarist of METALLICA, and the author of The New York Times bestseller "Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir".

An audio excerpt from the audiobook version of "Rust In Peace", in which producer Mike Clink discusses his work on MEGADETH's 'Rust In Peace' album can be heard below.

MEGADETH said: "We were captivated by Mike Clink's work as producer of the recent GUNS N' ROSES 'Appetite For Destruction' LP in that day, but just as much because he had mixed the UFO 'Strangers In The Night'. That album was legendary and that put Mike in a league of his own in our eyes. Although the 'Rust In Peace' songs were already written by the time Mike got involved with us in early 1990, his ability to 'begin with the end in mind' and have the vision and know-how to record the intricacies of our songs made him the perfect choice as co-producer of the 'Rust In Peace' album."

Book synopsis: "'Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece' details the making of MEGADETH's iconic record 'Rust In Peace', which was released in 1990, at an incredible time of flux and creativity in the rock world. Relayed by Mustaine, the book covers the process of hiring the band and supporting cast, of trying to handle the ensuing success, and ultimately the pressure of fame and fortune-which caused the band to finally break-up. In short, it's a true story of groundbreaking anti-pop that was moving toward the mainstream (or the mainstream that was moving toward the band), at a time of great cultural change, power, ego, drugs, and other vices that went hand-in-hand with rock and roll, circa the late eighties-early nineties.

"Little did Mustaine know that the birth pangs of the record were nothing compared to the oncoming pain and torment that would surround it. Alcohol, drugs, sex, money, power, property, prestige, the lies the band was told by the industry — and the lies they told each other — were just beginning, and much like rust in real life, these factors would ultimately eat away at the band's bond until only the music survived.

"'Rust In Peace: The Inside Story Of The Megadeth Masterpiece' is a story of perseverance, of scraping off the rust off that builds over time on everything: ourselves, our relationships, pop culture, art, and music."

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash penned the book's foreword, writing in part: "'Rust In Peace' put the band on the map…It made MEGADETH a household name…I certainly understand why every important 'Rust In Peace' anniversary is celebrated as a pivotal moment for both MEGADETH and for heavy metal."

Dave echoed those sentiments, telling Metal Hammer magazine about "Rust In Peace": "It really put us on the map. It was one of those pivotal records, and people really started to recognize our playing ability, because when we did 'Peace Sells' and stuff like that, people knew we could play but they didn't know we could play that good. This was one of those records that helped fuel the prog metal scene too. A lot of people have said that over the years, and I used to think, 'What are you talking about?' but when I listen to it now, I totally get it. Listen to the odd time signatures in 'Five Magics'. I guess we started a lot of that stuff. It's flattering to me, because I can hear my influence in thrash and speed metal and I guess we influenced some other stuff, too, along the way."

Mustaine autobiography, "Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir", which came out in August 2010, landed at position No. 15 on the New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list. The book was released in the U.S. via HarperCollins's It Books imprint (focusing on pop culture, sports, style and content derived from the Internet). The U.K. edition, "Mustaine: A Life In Metal", hit bookstores in the U.K. in September 2010.

"Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir" was co-written by New York Times journalist Joe Layden who also authored "The Last Great Fight" about what is considered by many to be the biggest upset in the history of boxing: James "Buster" Douglas' tenth-round knockout win over Mike Tyson in 1990.

