PRIMUS Announces Rescheduled Dates For 'A Tribute To Kings' Tour Performing RUSH's 'A Farewell To Kings' In Its Entirety

PRIMUS has announced the rescheduled dates for its tour where it will pay homage to prog-rock legends RUSH. Postponed from last year, "A Tribute To Kings" is a cross-country tour that will feature the Bay Area trio playing RUSH's classic 1977 album "A Farewell To Kings" in its entirety, in addition to their own music. The trek will now kick off August 10 in Boise, Idaho and hit more than 40 cities before wrapping in Phoenix, Arizona on October 25. Support on the tour will come from WOLFMOTHER and THE SWORD at select shows. Previously scheduled Toronto, Lafayette, and Minneapolis dates were not able to be rebooked.

"Finally, the clouds are parting, the planets are aligning, the dough is rising … whatever metaphor floats your preverbal boat, PRIMUS is going on tour again," frontman Les Claypool said in a statement. "We were poised and ready for a massive, bent-rock extravaganza when the gremlins of Covid came and yanked the rug out from under us all. I personally have been climbing the walls like a shit-house rat and, after my first season off in 30-some-odd years, I'm very anxious and excited to stand in front of the microphone with my four-string piece of furniture and belt out some girthy ditties to sweaty throngs of punters."

All original tickets will be honored. Refunds are available at points of purchase over the next 30 days.

When "A Tribute To Kings" was originally announced in February 2020, Claypool said: "A little over one year ago, Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of PRIMUS performing a series of shows featuring an iconic RUSH album from our youth. Being that 'A Farewell To Kings' was the first RUSH record I ever heard, and that it contains my all-time favorite RUSH tune, 'Cygnus X1', the choice narrowed quickly. Years ago, I had done something similar with COLONEL CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE, when we covered PINK FLOYD's 'Animals' in its entirety. It was an insane amount of work, but ended up being one of the most enjoyable live endeavors I've ever done. Dubbing the tour 'Primus: A Tribute To Kings', it was originally scheduled to be performed in the fall of 2019 but, when we were asked to support SLAYER on their 'Final Campaign', the 'Tribute To Kings' tour was postponed.

"Geddy, Alex and Neil had been superheroes to Larry, Herb and I in our teens, so when we all became pals while touring together in the early '90s, we were pretty delighted; partially because of the musical geek-out factor but mostly because the three guys whom we had admired so much from afar, turned out to be truly great, down-to-earth humans, and like us, a tad eccentric.

"The 'Tribute To Kings' tour will be just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends and friends."

Tour dates:

Aug. 10 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens

Aug. 11 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

Aug. 17 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

Aug. 18 - Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Aug. 28 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Aug. 30 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 31 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep. 03 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

Sep. 04 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 07 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Sep. 09 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Sep. 10 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Sep. 11 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 14 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Sep. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 17 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sep. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Sep. 20 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live! - Outdoor

Sep. 21 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Sep. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep. 24 - Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Sep. 25 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sep. 26 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sep. 28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Sep. 29 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

Oct. 01 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Oct. 02 - Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

Oct. 03 - Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Oct. 05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Oct. 06 - Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Oct. 08 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

Oct. 09 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

Oct. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Outdoors)

Oct. 15 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater

Oct. 16 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 19 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open-Air Theater at SDSU

Oct. 21 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 22 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater